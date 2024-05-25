New media rights deal could deliver an NBA first: A $100 million salary

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New TV media rights contracts are set to inject an influx of revenue to the NBA over the foreseeable future, thanks to an upcoming agreement that’s expected to be worth more than double the league’s current rate.

This boost of cash will have a profound effect on the NBA as a whole, including rising salary caps that are sure to drive NBA salaries through the roof. You think Jaylen Brown averaging $60 million as the highest-paid NBA player is nuts? Just wait.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, the NBA’s media rights deal could even deliver the league’s first $100 million salary. But it won’t happen overnight.

The NBA has some safeguards in place against rapid climbs of the salary cap, allowing a maximum spike of 10%. However, projecting that over multiple years, it’s not unreasonable to think the NBA’s first $100 million salary could happen as soon as the 2032-33 season.

Could you imagine an NBA player signing a contract worth as much as $500 million over five years? With where the NBA’s cash flow is headed, it just might happen in the next decade.

