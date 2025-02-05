New England Patriots will ‘likely consider’ trading standout rookie

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A 4-13 season gave the New England Patriots very few reasons to celebrate in 2024. Yet, the emergence of their first-round rookie quarterback Drake Maye was undoubtedly a bright spot.

The No. 3 overall pick only started 12 games, and he had his fair share of growing pains, but he still tallied 15 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. He even earned a Pro Bowl nod after several other candidates dropped out. Yet, Maye wasn’t the only member of the Patriots’ 2024 draft class who stuck out.

New England Patriots could trade Joe Milton this offseason

The New England Patriots actually drafted two quarterbacks in last year’s draft. Everyone knows about Drake Maye, but sixth-round pick Joe Milton may have slipped under the radar.

That is, until the Patriots had their 6-foot-5 rookie QB start the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Milton managed to lead the Patriots to an impressive 23-16 victory over Buffalo, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He made multiple eyebrow-raising throws, but he also showed off his mobility, tallying 16 rushing yards and a touchdown in the process.

As good as Milton looked, there’s no questioning that Maye is the Patriots’ franchise quarterback, which means Milton could be stuck rotting away on the bench for the next three seasons. However, there are many QB-needy teams in the NFL, and some could be coveting Milton.

According to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots are “at least contemplating” trading Milton this offseason.

“I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade of Joe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason. Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff.” Bedard on Joe Milton trade

Bedard says some league executives believe trading Milton could fetch as much as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be a valuable asset as the Patriots continue building around Maye. If a team strikes out on their top target, perhaps pivoting to a Milton trade could make a lot of sense later this offseason.