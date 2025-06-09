NBA personality ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Kevin Durant trade is already done, but not announced

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the least-kept secrets of the NBA offseason is that the Phoenix Suns are looking to trade Kevin Durant. The 15-time All-Star and surefire first-ballot future Hall of Famer is also hoping for a trade out of Phoenix, so he can land with a different contender that gives him a better chance of winning a third NBA championship.

While that situation would likely only include a few specific destinations, Durant may have some say in where he wants to go. Or maybe a team has already gotten extremely aggressive in their hunt for the NBA’s next available superstar.

Recently, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested that perhaps it’s possible a Durant trade has already been agreed to, and that they’re simply waiting to announce it. A delay could have something to do with other, smaller parts of the trade needing to get finalized, possibly even the inclusion of an extra team or two to make salaries work for all sides.

Either way, Simmons “wouldn’t be surprised” if Durant is already basically set to land with the San Antonio Spurs later this offseason.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven’t announced it. Basically, they’ve agreed on specifics, just announce it on the week of the draft. This goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they trade for KD because it just costs less. They’ll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they’re also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way, which is my prediction.” Bill Simmons on Kevin Durant trade

The Spurs do feel like a strong bet to make a bigger splash this offseason after biding their time during the first two seasons of Victor Wembanyama’s career. Now they could be looking to take a giant leap in San Antonio, hoping to make a stronger playoff push that gives them a shot at playing deep in the postseason.

Either way, the Spurs are an attractive landing spot for any player expecting to change teams this offseason, largely due to the gigantic presence of Wembanyama, who’s poised for superstardom.

