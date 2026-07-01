Heading into the week, reports revealed that despite failing in their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics were still in active talks to trade 2025-26 MVP contender Jaylen Brown. Yet, the word around the game was that the asking price was pretty steep and included at least four first-round picks. However, on Wednesday, the Celtics found an offer to their liking, and it was surprisingly underwhelming.

ESPN broke the news that the Celtics are sending the five-time All-Star to the same team that beat them in the playoffs this spring, the Philadelphia 76ers. In return, Boston is receiving nine-time All-Star Paul George, first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, and second-round selections in 2028 and 2030.

It is a shocking return for a player who was one of the best in the league this past season. Following the stunning deal, we look at the biggest winners and losers from the trade sending Jaylen Brown to the 76ers.

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Loser: Boston Celtics

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In one fell swoop, the Celtics went from being an elite team in the East to one that may struggle to avoid the play-in tournament this season. George can still put up numbers when he is healthy. But at 36, that has been problematic for a long-time. With rumors swirling that as many as 10 teams were in discussions with Boston about a trade, one would imagine they could have gotten better offers from the Portland Trail Blazers or Cleveland Cavaliers and received star players in return.

Instead, Boston made a move where it feels like they are rebuilding as opposed to chasing another championship when Jayson Tatum is in his prime.

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Winner: Philadelphia 76ers

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The 76ers were going to be a good team again this season. Would they be a top contender to reach the NBA Finals? Probably not, since they still were going to rely on broken down or older players like George and Joel Embiid. However, they get rid of George and his bad contract for a two-way All-Star who now makes them a serious threat in the conference.

New general manager Mike Gansey showed his potential with what looks to be a fleece job by the Sixers that not only makes them much better for the next few seasons, but also hurts a top rival.

Loser: Jayson Tatum

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There is no way Tatum can be happy about this deal. Even if his relationship with Brown was in a bad place, he is in his prime, and his team just took a sizable step back not just for next season, but also for 2027-28 because George has a $56.5 million player option he is sure to pick up in two years. The Celtics superstar surely must be thinking he should have done more to prevent a Jaylen Brown trade from ever happening.

Winner: Jaylen Brown

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Brown said this past season was his favorite because he got to be the main man for the Celtics. Well, he will get the chance to be the lead dog in Philadelphia next season. Yes, Embiid is still there, and Tyrese Maxey should be the face of the franchise, but you don’t make a trade for a player like Brown unless you expect him to be the new focus of your team. And the 29-year-old has to love that.

Loser: All the other teams attempting a Jaylen Brown trade

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There have to be a lot of teams around the league that feel they could have made a much better offer for the two-way star. Several franchises could have sent packages of young talent with upside, or even legit All-Stars right now, along with several picks. Instead, the Celtics are getting back the worst version of George and a few picks.

Or maybe they had a far higher value on the Brown than the rest of the NBA did.

Winner: Sixers fans

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As mentioned above, the 76ers were going to be good again next season anyway. But now their fanbase can actually have bigger hopes. A case can be made that Brown, Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe are the best guard and swingman trio in the East, and maybe the NBA. Philly fans have reason to be much more excited about next season than they originally thought a couple of weeks ago.

Losers: Celtics fans

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If you are a Celtics fan, you have to be absolutely flabbergasted. Two years ago, the team won a championship with this dynamic duo. That duo is still in its prime and is still very good. Instead, Boston management broke them up, and now the outlook of this team is grim. Brad Stevens is a smart executive and could rebuild the Celtics into a monster. But this feels like a massive misstep and could set the organization back for the rest of the decade.