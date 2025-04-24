WATCH: Fans Baffled as TNT’s Ernie Johnson Performs Song Dressed as Alexander Hamilton – But End Up Getting a Standing Ovation

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

TNT’s Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson stunned viewers by performing “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton during a Wednesday night playoff coverage segment.

Fans were initially left scratching their heads, wondering why this 68-year-old broadcaster suddenly morphed into a Broadway star.

And sure, he looked a bit silly wearing the entire Alexander Hamilton getup.

The performance, part of a Hamilton-themed bit, came out of nowhere, and there was no explanation for why Ernie, known for dad vibes and basketball banter, decided to channel Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Social media erupted with equal parts amusement and confusion, as fans wondered if Ernie had secretly rehearsed in a theater instead of a studio.

Then it all changed once he hit his stride …

From the musical Hamilton. Ladies & gentlemen, Ernie Johnson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nxvz8QsajM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2025

Ernie Johnson Nailed It

In the blink of an eye, Ernie Johnson transformed into a Broadway sensation by perfectly performing “My Shot.”

His co-hosts—Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal—were floored and gave Johnson a standing ovation after the performance aired.

“Ernie, you got flow and you can rap,” O’Neal told his co-host. “And you had breath control.”

Shaq would know. In the 1990s, he released five studio rap albums, with his debut Shaq Diesel going platinum and Shaq Fu: Da Return earning gold.

“Y’all should put an album together,” Barkley chimed in.

Wouldn’t that be something?

"Ernie you got flow and you can rap and you got breath control" 🔥



Nothing but praise for his performance from Shaq, Chuck & Kenny 👏 https://t.co/59a6BsK8Oi pic.twitter.com/ORga74BGZT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2025

RELATED: TNT Forced to Apologize After Shaquille O’Neal Claims Former NBA Player is Dead – He Isn’t

This Week’s Apology

Well, this segment was infinitely more entertaining and probably pleased the brass at TNT a lot more than what Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal endured earlier in the week.

Sportsnaut readers may recall that Johnson was forced to issue an apology after O’Neal claimed former Portland Trail Blazers player Billy Ray Bates had died.

“In the course of our discussion, we passed on some bad information that Billy Ray Bates had passed away,” a disgusted Johnson told viewers. “While it was inadvertent, it was also inaccurate and insensitive, and inexcusable.”

“In short, we screwed up. We apologize to Billy Ray Bates and his family.”

At least now, they’re back on the same page. Can’t wait to hear Shaq and Ernie’s debut rap album. Or maybe Johnson will hit Broadway and belt out “Let It Go” when Frozen gets remade into a musical.

The sky is the limit for Lin-Manuel Johnson.