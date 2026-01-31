A new rumor suggests the Golden State Warriors are ready to break down the remnants of their dynasty even further to make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There is no bigger story in the NBA right now than the future of the Milwaukee Bucks star. The rumblings of his exit from the only team he has ever played for have raged since the summer. However, after they got off to one of their worst starts in years, it was too much for Antetokounmpo, and he reportedly let the team know this week he is ready for a divorce.

Now, with the sweepstakes officially open, the speculation has switched to which franchises can put together an offer worthy of acquiring one of the best basketball players on the planet.

For months, the New York Knicks were seen as a favorite. However, teams like the Miami Heat and Warriors — the other top contenders in the chase — can give the Bucks the thing they most want: A boatload of future draft picks. However, with Antetokounmpo having such a huge contract (over $122 million left on the deal), any team that trades for him must send back equal money.

Warriors willing to add Draymond Green to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Warriors, the belief is that a trade would include Jimmy Butler and his remaining contract. While that makes sense, it is understandable that the Bucks wouldn’t want a player closing in on 40 and trying to return from a torn ACL. So, who would Golden State need to send out instead to make the money side of a deal work?

Jonathan Kuminga is a sensible option. But that covers only half of what Antetokounmpo earns. To make up the difference, a new rumor offers a surprising idea. According to Warriors reporter Monte Poole, “the only Warrior that’s off the table is Steph Curry. That means Draymond Green is also available for the right package. They don’t want to, but they’re willing to.”

The team officially broke up their Big Three of Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson two summers ago when they let the latter join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. Now, it looks like the Warriors are willing to sell off another major piece from that era to pair Curry with Antetokounmpo in the second half and next season.

It is a surprising pivot for a team that had seemingly set up both men’s contracts to retire at the same time.