A big update has emerged on the possibility of the Houston Rockets adding a couple of favorites from Ime Udoka’s lone season as head coach of the Boston Celtics — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

The Rockets had very high hopes entering this season. They had a young, talented, defensive-minded team that grew a lot in 2024-25. And they added future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant to that youthful core. However, as the season played out, they regressed as a team, and Fred VanVleet’s absence became more noticeable.

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When they were surprisingly eliminated from the opening round of the playoffs by a banged-up Los Angeles Lakers team, speculation quickly began on the changes they might make this offseason. One name that has been linked to Houston over the last couple of years is Brown. With the Celtics currently in active trade talks for the five-time All-Star, fans might assume the Rockets are among those looking to strike a deal.

However, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the word around the league is the Rockets haven’t been involved in the ongoing Jaylen Brown trade talks at all.

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“Sources insist the Rockets have had no recent discussions with Boston about a Brown deal.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

However, the NBA insiders do offer up three reasons why talks eventually happening can’t be ruled out. First, “Houston vowed for months not to pursue Kevin Durant,” then they swung a trade a year ago. They noted “there is obviously a strong connection between Brown and Rockets coach Ime Udoka” from their year together in 2021-22. Lastly, “Boston’s longstanding interest in Houston’s Alperen Şengün is also well known.” The two-time All-Star is sure to be included in any trade for Brown.

Houston Rockets expected to be a contender if Marcus Smart opts out of contract

While things don’t look so good for the Rockets on the trade front for the five-time All-Star, Stein and Fischer suggested that Houston will definitely be a player in a potential free agent market for Lakers reserve Smart.

“League sources say that Smart, who is expected to draw interest from Houston and possibly other teams in free agency, is very much giving consideration to declining his $5.4 million player option for next season with the Lakers before Monday’s deadline to do so and then proceed to the open market.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

The 12-year veteran had the best season of his career in 2021-22 with the Celtics under Udoka’s guidance. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and played a notable role in Boston reaching the NBA Finals that season. He was rock-solid for LA this year, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 28.5 minutes a night.