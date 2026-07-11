If the Toronto Raptors trade for Kawhi Leonard falls apart, a new rumor offers a move for a different star forward they could pivot to.

The future of the seven-time All-Star has been one of the biggest stories in the NBA this summer. Reports last month suggested the Los Angeles Clippers wanted Leonard to sign an extension, but at a team-friendly rate. Unsurprisingly, after a career year, he was not interested. That immediately kicked off trade discussions with suitors, and it was revealed that the 35-year-old would actually make an unexpected return to the Raptors.

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However, the deal was thrown into limbo on Thursday when it was announced that the NBA informed Toronto they could be negatively affected by the penalties levied following the completion of an investigation into salary cap impropriety by the Clippers when they signed Leonard in 2019. The NBA great could be suspended for a significant number of games or have his contract voided.

Should the Toronto Raptors pivot to a Michael Porter trade if Kawhi Leonard deal falls through

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a real possibility the trade could soon fall apart, and the Raptors must prepare backup options if it does. Well, according to New York Post reporter Brian Lewis, when it comes to the Brooklyn Nets and forward Michael Porter Jr., “There’s either [going to be] an extension or a trade” this summer.

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The 2018 first-round pick and seven-year veteran had a breakout campaign in Brooklyn this past season. Posting 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and shooting 36% from behind the arc. Porter Jr. has just one season and $40.8 million left on his contract.

While he is not as good as Leonard and has also dealt with injury issues, he is right at the start of his athletic prime. If it doesn’t work out next season, at least he comes off the books after and offers the Raptors a lot of salary cap flexibility for a strong free agent class next summer. That is, if the Nets are willing to take Brandon Ingram back in the deal as the Clippers did.