Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers could get hit hard as an NBA investigation into the player's contract continues. We've got the latest.

Just when we all thought the Kawhi Leonard saga was over, we get hit with this bombshell news. The Toronto Raptors have put the trade on hold until the NBA’s investigation into the LA Clippers‘ alleged cap-circumvention scandal is complete. The team is alleged to have funneled money to Kawhi outside of his standard contract with the team through a third-party company.

Both the Clippers & Raptors were forced to release statements on Thursday stating that the NBA warned the Raptors that if they complete this trade now, they would be taking on any and all risk associated with any penalties the league levies on Leonard. The prospect of a voiding of Kawhi’s contract for the coming season is reportedly one of the potential punishments, though the odds are low. Nevertheless, Toronto is holding off on officially completing the trade for now.

Go Ad-Free

The Los Angeles Clippers-Toronto Raptors trade centered on Kawhi Leonard will not be complete until the NBA investigation into the Clippers is over, per @ShamsCharania🚨 pic.twitter.com/ph3KVNQ0Fm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2026

If a voiding of Leonard’s contract were really to happen when the NBA announces the results of its investigation (potentially next week), Raptors insider Michael Grange outlines the possible next steps.

IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, Ingram, Dick and draft assets would be returned and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors: https://t.co/We21YlkaFk — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 9, 2026

“IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, (Brandon) Ingram, (Gradey) Dick and draft assets would be returned (to Toronto) and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors,” writes Grange. Yikes.

Go Ad-Free

Kawhi Leonard Trade Back to Toronto put on hold

There are so many questions. Most notably, as Sam Quinn of CBS Sports asks: Why is this coming out now? The trade was revealed last week. Wouldn’t this whole investigation thing have been discussed before they announced the deal?

What feels notable to me here is the timing. Why is this coming out now? Why was this not settled as the trade was being negotiated? Why let an agreement be made so publicly that Kawhi could go to Kyle Lowry's retirement ceremony only to then get held up like this? https://t.co/LumL1mAc7v — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 9, 2026

Grange says the hope is that the investigation (which has been ongoing for 10 months) will hopefully be resolved by next Tuesday’s scheduled NBA Board of Governors meeting.

The Raptors first traded for Leonard back in 2018 in a blockbuster deal for DeMar DeRozan and others. Kawhi, coming off an injury-riddled season in San Antonio, came to Toronto reluctantly and helped lead the team to its first NBA title in 2019. He left in free agency, however, that summer, and has been with the Clippers ever since.

Despite his one-and-done history with the Raptors, Kawhi is still legendary in Toronto (and all of Canada, to be honest), and his return is highly anticipated. Here’s hoping, for everyone involved, it still comes to fruition.