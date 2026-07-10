While the Toronto Raptors are still hopeful they will complete a trade for Kawhi Leonard this summer, a new rumor claims the fear of his contract being voided soon made them put a pause on finalizing the deal.

The future of the seven-time All-Star has been one of the more notable stories this summer. In June, rumors suggested that after a vintage season from Leonard in 2025-26, the Los Angeles Clippers were interested in adding a second star to make a playoff run next season. However, it wasn’t long before those plans changed.

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Reports suggested that LA wanted the 35-year-old to sign an extension, but at a team-friendly rate. Unsurprisingly, after a career year, Leonard was not interested in that sort of pact. That immediately kicked off trade discussions with interested teams, and it was revealed late last month that Leonard would actually make an unexpected return to the Raptors this offseason.

However, the deal was thrown into limbo on Thursday when it was revealed that the NBA informed Toronto they could be negatively affected by the penalties that will be levied following an investigation into salary cap impropriety by the Clippers when they signed Leonard in 2019. The speculation for months has been that LA could be hit with fines, lose draft picks, and Leonard’s contract might be voided.

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Toronto Raptors fear Kawhi Leonard’s contract will be voided soon

That last possibility is specifically what made the Raptors hold off on completing a deal, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Eric Koreen, and Law Murray.

“That uncertainty alone is enough to give the Raptors pause. Why give up the agreed-upon picks and players only for Leonard’s deal to be voided, potentially making it difficult or impossible to retain him? They are better off waiting for an official ruling, and so the league’s preference to sort out the investigation before the trade is not a problem for them.” – The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Eric Koreen, and Law Murray

The NBA insiders note the chances of Leonard’s contract being voided are slim. However, it can’t be ruled out, even though that has only happened once in NBA history.

The last time was in 2000, after Joe Smith signed three consecutive below-market deals with the Minnesota Timberwolves under the promise to sign him to a longer, richer deal in the future. That last deal was voided, and he signed a one-year pact with the Detroit Pistons before returning to the Wolves a year later.

Leonard has one-year and $50.3 million left on his contract. He is expected to sign an extension with Toronto if a deal is finalized.