NBA rumors grow San Antonio Spurs could have huge plans for No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 2 and 14 overall picks in next month’s NBA Draft. However, following last night’s draft lottery, rumors quickly intensified that the team could use one or both in a massive trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

In the last two NBA Drafts, the Spurs have done very well for themselves. In 2023, they selected the most-hyped player since LeBron James when they took Victor Wembanyama. Then, last June, they made Stephon Castle the fourth pick overall. Both won rookie of the year honors and have the potential to be perennial All-Stars.

They will get the chance to get a third straight ROTY after surprisingly landing the No. 2 pick next month in the draft lottery. Yet, for the last few weeks, rumors around the NBA have suggested they could be a top contender for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, on Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer claimed that using the pick in a trade became a major talking point backstage at the lottery.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2024-25): 30.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.2 BPG

“Chicago, as a result, is already awash now with chatter about the Spurs making a trade run at Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Fischer wrote. “‘Would you trade the No. 2 pick for Giannis?’ That question instantly went everywhere among the attendees. It was omnipresent in the giant ballroom where ESPN conducts the lottery telecast based on the drawing room results. And with good reason.

“Not only do the Spurs have ample draft ammunition, young talent, and movable contracts to offer the Bucks, but San Antonio has already acquired De’Aaron Fox and just watched Castle win the league’s highest rookie honor,” he added. “There would thus appear to be little need for them to pursue the presumptive No. 2 overall pick behind Flagg: Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.”

Of the various teams that could make a pitch to land the two-time NBA MVP, the San Antonio Spurs would have one of the best packages. They could potentially include picks 2 and 14 next month, future selections, Castle, and other expiring contracts to make the money work.