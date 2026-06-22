The majority of NBA rumors this summer have centered around what the Sacramento Kings front office intends to do in order to reshape the roster. However, there is one key player from last season’s team who is reportedly very likely to return on a new deal.

Appearing on ESPN 1320 Sacramento, Kings’ insider James Ham shared that Sacramento is “very, very likely” to bring back Precious Achiuwa for next season.

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“The word I’m hearing is it’s very, very likely that Precious Achiuwa will be back next season. There is a very good chance that things are going to move well with Precious.” James Ham on Precious Achiuwa’s future with the Sacramento Kings

Related: Latest Intel on Sacramento Kings’ Interest in a Ja Morant Trade

Precious Achiuwa stats (2025-26): 10.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.4 APG, 52.8% FG, 1.3 3PM per game, .081 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

Ham dove into how the Kings’ lineup could look next season, assuming Achiuwa is re-signed and the team uses the seventh overall pick on point guard Darius Acuff Jr. Sacramento would presumably use one of the biggest lineups in the NBA, with Keegan Murray playing the three and De’Andre Hunter at the two while Domantas Sabonis and Maxime Raynaud play together in the frontcourt.

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As for Achiuwa, Ham mentioned that the veteran big man could be brought back on a minimum contract. However, given the defensive versatility he showed this past season in Sacramento, there is a belief that he could earn slightly over the league minimum next season on a new deal with the Kings. Ham also mentioned that, for as well as Achiuwa played with the Kings, players who take the league minimum typically wind up stuck in that range on future contracts.

It’s not hard to see why Sacramento would want to re-sign Achiuwa. This past season, he started in 57 games and averaged 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1 block per game in those contests, while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. The 6-foot-8 big man has clearly demonstrated that he can contribute in meaningful minutes, and it seems likely that he’ll do that again for the Kings next season.