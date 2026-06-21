NBA trade rumors surfaced in February that the Sacramento Kings were one of the teams interested in acquiring All-Star point guard Ja Morant. While a deal didn’t come together, Morant is once again available this summer.

NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back said that the only two teams he’s heard linked to Morant this offseason are the Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

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Related: Eastern Conference Team Interested in Kings’ Star

Ja Morant contract (Spotrac): $42.166 million cap hit (2026-27), $44.886 million cap hit (2027-28)

Morant, who turns 27 years old in August, would certainly fill the void at point guard in the Kings’ lineup. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game this past season, but he shot just 41 percent from the field and appeared in just 20 games.

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Amick did note that while Sacramento is one of the two teams he’s heard being linked to Morant, he views New Orleans as the likelier landing spot. That could prove especially true based on the majority of the buzz surrounding the 2026 NBA Draft.

Related: Rankings Sacramento Kings Draft Targets

Sacramento has been scouting this year’s point guard prospects heavily, with Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. viewed as the club’s top target. Even if he is off the board, Houston point guard Kingston Flemings and Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. are secondary targets who the Kings would seemingly be comfortable taking seventh overall.

Given the high likelihood that one of the top point guards will be available with the seventh pick, the Kings will likely no longer have a need for Morant following the 2026 NBA Draft. If that happens, Memphis could be stuck with Morant barring a trade to the Pelicans or another suitor emerging later this offseason.