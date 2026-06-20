The Sacramento Kings have popped up in NBA trade rumors this summer with early buzz that the front office wants to shed payroll and offload several veterans for a rebuild. It appears one of those key starters could have interest from the Eastern Conference.

NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned that if the Detroit Pistons are unable to get involved as a third team in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to acquire Tyler Herro, they could pivot to acquiring All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

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Zach LaVine contract (Spotrac): $48.967 million salary for 2026-27 season

Stein made it clear that LaVine would not be a top target for Detroit. Instead, the Pistons have interest in Coby White and Isaiah Joe, with an eye also on the trade market for either Kyrie Irving or Trey Murphy III. If none of those players can be acquired, then Detroit could pivot to LaVine.

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It might seem like an odd option at first. After all, LaVine is one of the highest-paid guards in the NBA, and his $48.9 million salary for next season would put him right behind Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham ($50.1 million). His production obviously has not matched that salary.

Zach LaVine stats (2025-26): 19.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.5 3PM per game, 39% 3PT, 47.9% FG, .051 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

This past season, LaVine’s Win Shares per 48 Minutes was one of the worst among regular starters, comparable to bench players like Marcus Smart, Max Christie, and the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder.

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From the perspective of Sacramento, the front office would likely be elated to shed the final year of his deal and redistribute his minutes to younger players. As for any potential trade, it would likely cost Detroit nothing more than second-round picks and matching salaries to make a deal happen.

It would be a beneficial change of scenery for LaVine, who would get to play for a top contender in the Eastern Conference while sharing the floor with a lead guard. He would provide the Pistons with the additional scoring threat they lacked during the NBA Playoffs, and they would only be on the hook for his salary for next season.

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