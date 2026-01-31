The Sacramento Kings are poised to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline, entering a rebuild with several key veterans and role players drawing interest. As the deadline nears, rumors have made it clear who the most coveted player is around the league.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio SPurs and Boston Celtics are among more than a half-dozen teams interest in acquiring guard Keon Ellis.

Ellis, in a contract year, is ideal for playoff contenders. He is a 3-and-D player who is making just $2.3 million this season. For teams in desperate need of depth and perimeter defense, he is a bargain, and many around the league believe he can accomplish even more outside of Sacramento.

Previous NBA rumors have indicated that Sacramento is seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Ellis. Ordinarily, that would be an unrealistic ask for a role player who is in the final year of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, with upwards of a third of the league showing interest in Ellis, it is possible Sacramento could acquire a late first-round pick. There might be another option, though.

Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers Discussed Trade

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also among the teams interested in acquiring Ellis. There have reportedly been back-and-forth negotiations with Sacramento, with the deal expanding to include other players.

Sacramento and Cleveland have reportedly discussed a trade framework that would send wing De’Andre Hunter to the Kings in exchange for Ellis, Dennis Schröder, and Dario Šarić. There is also a chance a third team could get involved to take on Šarić, with a future second-round pick worked into the deal as an incentive.

The move would be a form of salary dump for the Kings. Schröder, whom the club signed this summer, is under contract for the next three seasons at $44.43 million; however, only $4.35 million is guaranteed for the 2027–28 season. Meanwhile, Hunter is owed a $24.91 million salary next season, the final year of his contract.

In addition, per multiple reports, the Kings have explored packaging Ellis in a move to trade former All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan. However, at this time, there doesn’t appear to be much of a trade market for DeRozan.