In the weeks leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, there have been frequent NBA rumors suggesting the Sacramento Kings will select point guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick. In a new ESPN NBA mock draft, another possibility has emerged.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Woo has Acuff being taken sixth overall by the Brooklyn Nets. With the Arkansas point guard off the board, the NBA Draft experts believes that Sacramento would then pivot to Louisville Cardinals point guard Mikel Brown Jr.

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“Brown appears to be on solid footing going into next week and has had a positive predraft process, putting himself in play above this slot with the Clippers and Nets, and with interest all over the top 10. His size and well-rounded skill set gives him an argument as the ball handler with the highest offensive upside in this second tier of prospects. Teams say he has been impressive in workouts, displaying the deep shooting range and footwork that give him star potential, and helping to assuage concerns around his inconsistent freshman season.” Jeremy Woo on 2026 NBA Draft prospect PG Mikel Brown Jr.

Related: Rankings Sacramento Kings Draft Targets

Woo also mentioned that it’s “widely believed” around the NBA that Acuff is Sacramento’s top target. However, general manager Scott Perry doesn’t appear interested in moving up to pick the All-American guard, and the front office is doing a lot of homework on other ball-handlers.

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It appears that Sacramento would be very comfortable staying put at the seventh spot, even if it means losing out on Acuff. With the pre-draft process nearly wrapped up, the Kings’ front office seems to put Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings on the same tier of prospects as Acuff.

Related: Kings Looking Into High-Upside 2026 NBA Draft Prospect

Mikel Brown Jr stats (ESPN): 18.2 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.3 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 2.6 3PM per game, 41% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 84.4% FT

Brown, a 6-foot-5 point guard, had an up-and-down freshman season at Louisville. He showed flashes at times, including a 45-point performance with 10 three-pointers made versus NC State, offering a glimpse into the potential that had many around the league view him as a potential top-five prospect.

While Brown’s durability concerns are legitimate, he does offer similar playmaking ability to Acuff, just with a slightly lower floor as an offensive creator. However, he is widely viewed as a better defender than Acuff, with far more long-term upside on that end of the floor.

Related: Kings GM Met with Family of Top Prospect

