After LeBron James notified the Los Angeles Lakers that he would be moving in a different direction this offseason, things got interesting. Teams around the league analyzed their roster to see if the all-time great would fit their team. A few teams have strengthened their argument as to why James should join them.

One team that has jumped ahead of the others is the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has already had two stints with the Cavaliers and could make it a third. According to a report by Brian Windhorst, if the Cavaliers move Max Strus in the future, it could indicate that James will be reuniting with the team.

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Financially, Cleveland just locked up Donovan Mitchell on a massive 4-year, $273 million maximum contract extension, which may make future moves difficult to make. One good sign for Cleveland is that James Harden has yet to re-sign, which may be a signal he is waiting to see if James will be joining Cleveland. Harden may be willing to take a pay cut if it means bringing James to the team.

Why Do The Cavs Need To Trade Max Strus?

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Right now, the Cavaliers’ money is tied up in Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen. All of them make over $30 million a year, plus Harden’s eventual contract; things get tricky. Strus is making $16.6 million next year, and with an expiring contract, he is a valuable asset.

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Cleveland has reportedly put Strus and Dennis Schroder on the trade block because, like Strus, Schroder has a tradeable contract, money-wise. Moving off of Strus and his contract would open up financial wiggle room for Cleveland to sign James.

James has not made it clear to anyone whether or not this upcoming year will be his last. One of the key reasons he is interested in joining the Cavaliers is that it is his hometown team. James was born in Akron, Ohio, and drafted by the Cavaliers in 2003. After a seven-year stint there to begin his career, he joined them again in 2014. He eventually brought the franchise its first championship in 2016.

While James continues to debate his next team, there’s no doubt that Cleveland will be one of the frontrunners. If they trade Strus, don’t be shocked if James announces that he’s headed home.

Related: Rumor Opens Door to BOLD Portland Trail Blazers Trade for Evan Mobley: Would it Make Them an NBA Finals Contender?