A new rumor just opened the door for the Portland Trail Blazers to make a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley.

This has been a very active offseason for the Trail Blazers. First, despite an impressive job by Tiago Splitter as interim head coach, new owner Tom Dundon decided to undertake a coaching search. And after months of conversations with candidates, he finally found one willing to take the low salary he was offering in respected Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.

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The team has also been linked to rumored trades for superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown. However, they went in an unexpected direction by completing a deal for troublesome Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in June. If the coaching staff can get him back to the player he was a couple of years ago, and along with the returning Damian Lillard, Portland could be pretty good next season.

However, a new rumor from Heavy’s Sean Deveney offers a chance to land a player who could be the final piece of a possible NBA Finals contender.

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“The corresponding question around the NBA, though, is whether having Donovan Mitchell locked up [to a new extension] means the Cavs have committed to a win-now mentality and will thus put Evan Mobley on the trade market. Dealing Mobley would ease the Cavs’ dismal long-term financial picture and help them bring in desperately needed role players.” – Sean Deveney

What could an Evan Mobley trade cost the Portland Trail Blazers?

The word out of Cleveland for some time has been that they don’t want to move Mobley and feel he is a long-term pillar of their roster. However, after the Cavaliers gave Mitchell a four-year extension worth $273 million this week, the $221 million Mobley is set to get over the next four years is a big number for a good but not great player.

Furthermore, he may be even more expendable with growing rumblings that Cleveland is the favorite to sign franchise icon LeBron James in free agency this month. So what could a Mobley trade cost the Trail Blazers?

To make the money side of a deal work, sending Jrue Holiday and Donovan Clingan back is likely. Holiday is a proven veteran with a winning pedigree who could be a serious difference maker off the bench or possibly start in the backcourt with Mitchell. Clingan would also bolster Cleveland’s bench for a title run as an impact defensive big.

The Trail Blazers would also need to include future draft picks. They have an extra first-rounder in 2028 and three second-round picks next year. Adding a first-rounder from 2028 and 2030, and a couple of second-rounders in 2027 could complete a trade for the one-time All-Star and 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year.

In a new small-ball lineup, Mobley could start at center. He brings a top-level rim-protector who can stretch the floor, has an improving offensive game, and is still only 25. At the four spot would be young star Deni Avdija, and the starting five would be rounded out with Shaedon Sharpe, Lillard, and Morant. It would be a tough task for Mori to make it all work, but that starting five would have massive potential over the next two seasons.