The Toronto Raptors won their eighth straight game Monday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers—for the third time this season, all by double-digits—to go to 13-5. They are taking the NBA by storm in a stunning rise to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference (second seed, behind only Detroit).

So how are they doing it? It’s actually been a unique hybrid style of play that sees them lead the NBA not only in fast break points (over 21 pts per game), but also in half-court offense points per play. They’re using pace, and moving the ball upcourt quickly in transition, but when slowed into a half-court game, they’re sharing the ball with great proficiency. This all makes for a combination that’s rarely seen in the league.

Overall, an offense that was ranked 25th in the NBA last season has vaulted to become the fifth-ranked offense this year.

Two major factors have contributed to this remarkable rise: Health, and Brandon Ingram (and of course, those two overlap). The starting five of Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl didn’t play one game together last season. Not including Ingram, who was acquired at the trade deadline, the rest of that lineup missed a total of 115 man-games to injuries in the 2024-25 campaign. Thus far, only RJ Barrett, who is now out with a knee sprain, has missed a game (just one so far).

Raptors defense ranks 3rd in NBA over last four weeks

But that’s not all. The defense has been supreme, as well. After ranking 24th in the NBA last season in defensive rating, they’ve jumped to 11th this year. But since their run of 12 wins in their last 13 games, they have the third-ranked defense in the league. They put a ton of pressure on the ball, and play very aggressively.

Es Baraheni explained on The Athletic NBA Daily podcast on Tuesday why this works for them. “They have the backline rim protection in a Scottie Barnes and a Jakob Poeltl that really allows them to play aggressively. Because they know that that length on the weak side can help them recover out to shooters, and can block shots”.

Barnes leads all non-centers in the NBA this season with 1.7 blocks per game. And he leads the entire NBA (yes, including Victor Wembanyama) in blocks + steals.

SCOTTIE BARNES SEALS THE RAPTORS W WITH THE GAME-WINNING BLOCK. 🙅‍♂️



Toronto has now won 4th straight games. 🦖



(🎥: @Sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/9Jo6vOw3tq — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2025

Impactful bench contributes for Raptors

And let’s not forget the bench. Sandro Mamukelashvili (affectionately known as ‘Mamu’, mainly because it’s a lot easier to pronounce) has been an absolute revelation with the second unit. Baraheni is even giving him an early nomination for Sixth Man of the Year.

“You see their offensive ratings skyrocket when Mamu is on the floor… They are 19 points better per 100 possessions when Mamu is on the floor. It’s near the top of the league, and one of the best among any bench player.”

Mamu was a steal in the offseason, as the Raptors signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. Zach Lowe has called him “The best value free agent signing of the entire offseason.”

He’s averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game. That’s a Per-36 Minutes line of 20.1 ppg and 7.9 boards. His energy and willingness to run are infectious.

Second-year man Jamal Shead brings those same aspects off the bench, as the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 5.7 assists in 18.8 minutes.

That Shead-to-Mamu connection hits different ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bF7UJhoRoF — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 5, 2025

And then there’s Brandon Ingram. He adds an element that the Raptors have needed for years, ever since Kawhi Leonard left, really. The ability to just create, and go and get a basket when it’s needed. His play has soared under head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Brandon Ingram 37 points – straight buckets pic.twitter.com/MUoyyY8DnU — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 25, 2025

Ingram is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists, along with 1.1 steals.

Toronto currently sits with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and were the first team in the league to clinch their NBA Cup group and advance to the knockout round.

As long as their health holds out, there’s no telling how high these Raptors can soar.