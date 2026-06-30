For months, the assumption of most in and around the NBA was that the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James were too good for each other to end their relationship this summer. It was just a matter of time before the two sides agreed to terms on a new contract. However, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the unexpected happened, and the 22-time All-Star informed LA on Tuesday morning that they can move on without him this offseason.

Now, one of the most anticipated moments of the offseason is here, and the LeBron James free agent sweepstakes are officially open. With all of that in mind, we rank the seven teams most likely to land the services of the four-time NBA MVP in July.

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7. San Antonio Spurs

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Are the San Antonio Spurs a favorite to sign James? No. But if the ultimate goal is to win one more title, there really aren’t any better, realistic options. James, of course, respects Gregg Popovich, and if “El Jefe” asked him to come to San Antonio, he would consider it. Furthermore, bringing his talents to the Spurs to show Victor Wembanyama and their talented young team how to win a title and set up a new dynasty would be an intriguing swan song for the four-time champion.

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6. Detroit Pistons

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The Detroit Pistons showed during the regular season that they can be a contender. However, their performance in the playoffs also proved they are still missing a key piece. While James will not be their top target this offseason, there is no denying he could still be a major difference-maker for them next season. Furthermore, if they know they will lose Jalen Duren in free agency, it would be beneficial to get something for him instead of nothing. The Lakers would certainly be open to a sign-and-trade swapping Duren for James, and a deal would help keep Detroit among the top four teams in the East.

5. Boston Celtics

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The Boston Celtics seem dead set on shaking their roster up this offseason. While they are reportedly engaged in “active” talks about a Jaylen Brown trade, it’s still possible they don’t move him. If they hold on to the MVP candidate, they still clearly need to improve the roster after a first-round elimination this spring. Could they consider a James pursuit to improve their frontcourt? It can’t be ruled out, especially if he ends up in Boston via a sign-and-trade — perhaps for Derrick White? A trio of Brown, James, and Jayson Tatum would be a problem in the East next season.

4. Denver Nuggets

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The Denver Nuggets are starting to sweat a little bit following reports that Nikola Jokic has again pushed extension conversations back a year. It is why they seem very motivated to swing a big move this summer. Could that be for James?

It is a possibility, and the NBA legend would certainly love the chance to play alongside the game’s top player. The feeling is sure to be mutual with Jokic. And the Lakers might be open to a sign-and-trade that includes players like Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, or Christian Braun.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

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When the speculation began last year of James leaving LA and playing elsewhere in 2026, the Cleveland Cavaliers were a popular choice as his next team. And why not? Finishing his career where it all started feels right. Yet, as a second-apron team James would have to take a huge pay cut to return to Cleveland for a third stint to finish his career.

Rumors earlier this year claimed James would be open to playing with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cavs need to move money before they can do that. The Lakers would reportedly love to get Jarrett Allen back in a sign-and-trade. While they are a favorite for him, it feels like another reunion with James isn’t a goal for Cleveland this summer.

2. Miami Heat

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The Miami Heat’s focus for months has been on acquiring Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, they did that last week. However, after him and Bam Adebayo, their roster is thin. There are few teams that James would take a big pay cut to play for. However, the Heat will be one of them. He knows and likes South Beach. But more than anything, he trusts team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra will do everything possible to win it all. Plus, teaming up with Anteokounmpo for at least a season will definitely appeal to James.

1. Golden State Warriors

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The odds-on favorite to win the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes is the Golden State Warriors. He made it clear a few years ago that he would jump at the chance to play with long-time pal Stephen Curry. And rumors that the team is considering a trade for Anthony Davis so James can play with him again bolster their chances of landing the “King.”

Draymond Green opting out of the final year of his deal to get a new long-term pact for less money opens the door. Then, if you factor in that Green, James, and Davis are all repped by the same agent, Rich Paul, and it seems like the 22-time All-Star will be playing in Golden State next season.