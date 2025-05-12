NBA reporter reveals likely contract fate for 3 Philadelphia 76ers role players

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers already made their biggest decisions this offseason with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Nick Nurse all returning for the 2025-’26 campaign. It now appears several other members of the 76ers roster will be returning next season.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote this weekend that Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr and Andre Drummond are all expected to exercise their player options this summer.

Philadelphia 76ers payroll (2025-’26): $174.403 million

Drummond, who turns 32 in August, is poised to pick up his $5 million player option ahead of the June 29 deadline. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this past season, appearing in 40 contests (23 starts) for Philadelphia.

Eric Gordon, turning 37 in December, has a $3.468 million player option that he’s expected to exercise before the June 29 deadline. Last season, he played in 39 games (13 starts) and averaged 6.8 points per game while averaging 19.7 minutes per contest.

Oubre holds a $8.382 million player option for next season. The 29-year-old played well this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.

As for Quentin Grimes, the 76ers are confident that they’ll be able to retain him this summer. Grimes, who averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game with Philadelphia, is a restricted free agent. However, the limited number of teams with cap space should help the 76ers re-sign him.