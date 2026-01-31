The surprising suspension news about Paul George this weekend is sure to make Philadelphia 76ers fans wonder if the team might be able to escape the remaining years left on his problematic contract.

On Saturday, the 76ers got some very surprising news. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the NBA informed the team that Paul George will be suspended for the next 25 games after violating the league’s anti-drug policy. However, the drug he tested positive for was something unexpected.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.”

George’s suspension is unfortunate because his positive test wasn’t related to a drug meant to enhance his physical abilities. And he should be commended for seeking help for whatever things he is dealing with internally. But it doesn’t mean 76ers fans aren’t hoping the suspension might be away to get him and his contract off the team.

Can the 76ers get out of George’s contract after drug suspension?

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

George is one of the best players of his generation. The nine-time All-Star will get serious consideration to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he decides to walk away from the sport. However, his year and a half in Philadelphia has been the worst part of his career.

When the 76ers traded for him two summers ago, they were aware of the risk. During his five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, he played more than 60 games just once. They traded for a player who was clearly injury-prone but they felt his skill set would be the missing piece to a championship puzzle. It hasn’t been.

George’s dodgy knees have limited him throughout his time in Philly, and when he has played, he has looked like a shell of himself. Making matters worse, he is making well over $50 million annually this season, and the next two years (he has a $56.5 million player option in 2027-28). The 76ers would absolutely love to get out from under that money and move on.

Paul George stats: 16.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 38% 3PT

Unfortunately, George’s positive drug test won’t be a way to do that. NBA contracts are ironclad, so it takes a lot to get out of them. A “Drug of Abuse,” like cocaine, might offer a route to voiding the deal. However, that is not what he tested positive for. If this were his third suspension, voiding would also be possible. But this was his first, and that is why he specifically got a 25-game ban.

The one positive from the suspension for the 76ers is that he won’t be paid for the 25 games he is out. Allowing the team to claw back just over $11 million for his salary this season. However, the remaining $110.6 remaining on his contract won’t be affected.