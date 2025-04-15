New York Knicks insider pour coldwater on Kevin Durant trade rumors, points to different superstar summer target

A notable New York Knicks insider does not think a Kevin Durant trade is likely this summer, despite being a good fit. However, if the team did swing a blockbuster trade for a superstar, he believes they have a different target in mind.

These will be a big next few weeks for the Knicks. The organization went all in on trying to get to the Finals this spring after a strong showing last year. Adding stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to a group that already included Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Now, the 2025 NBA Playoffs will be a proof of concept for President Leon Rose’s grand offseason scheme. However, there are real doubts that this team will go beyond the second round this year. Their defense is a notable weakness, and they have come up small against the conference’s best throughout the season. If they flop in the postseason, the front office won’t be afraid to make big changes again this summer.

One name that has consistently been linked to the New York is future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant. Especially since a recent report claimed the Knicks showed interest in a trade this past February. However, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley doesn’t think Durant will be the team’s top target if they do make a major trade in the offseason.

Could New York Knicks target Giannis Antetokounmpo instead of Kevin Durant this summer?

"This is based on stuff I've discussed with people…I see it as more of a longshot. I think he'd be a fantastic fit and a lot depends on what happens in the playoffs with the Knicks…but right now, I do think it's more of a longer shot than other trades for other star players… pic.twitter.com/xKOsVkW4MQ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 15, 2025

“I know the Knicks have been mentioned a lot. To me — and this is not conjecture but based on stuff I’ve discussed with people — I see [a Durant trade] as more of a longshot,” Begley said on the “Putback” podcast. “I think he would be a fantastic fit. A lot depends on what happens in the playoffs. If they go through the first two rounds and feel more confident that they are a Kevin Durant away, maybe the wind blows it a different way.

“Right now, I do think it’s a longer shot than other trades for other star players that you want to put on the table. I think everybody’s keeping an eye on No. 34 in Milwaukee.”

That number 34 is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. A player right in the middle of his prime, compared to the 36-year-old Durant. While it isn’t likely at the moment, if Milwaukee were shockingly ousted in the first-round again this year, trade rumblings are sure to start swirling again out of Wisconsin this summer.

