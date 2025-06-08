Report: New York Knicks players had multiple complaints about Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to their best season since 2000, yet he still got fired. While the Knicks surely had championship aspirations, they didn’t fall too far short of their goals, especially considering they had just swung a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns right before the season tipped off.

So, why did the Knicks fire Thibodeau? There may be several reasons.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Thibodeau’s firing was “spearheaded” by Knicks owner James Dolan. It came after Dolan and team president Leon Rose’s exit meetings with “key” Knicks players resulted in “clear” complaints. One player even said he “didn’t feel like he could play for Thibodeau next season.”

“A couple of players felt like Thibodeau played the starters too many minutes and felt he had an inability to adjust, sources said, and another player said he didn’t feel like he could play for Thibodeau if the coach returned next season.” Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill on Tom Thibodeau

Those complaints are pretty concerning. Yet, some of it surely stemmed from the recent heartbreak of the season ending on a low note.

Yet, the part about Thibs playing starters too many minutes is not new, as that’s become his reputation since his first opportunity coaching the Chicago Bulls. However, his results as a coach who seems to always have his teams in playoff contention are proven too.

Ultimately, teams know what they’re getting with Thibodeau at this point. He’ll push players to their limits, there will be tension, but he’ll also typically get the most out of the roster he’s given. Yet, the Knicks felt it wasn’t enough.

