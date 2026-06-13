The Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are both coming off disappointing seasons. With their front offices eyeing a trip to the NBA Finals a year from now, NBA trade rumors are swirling about a target coveted by both clubs.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported this weekend that the Pistons and Pacers have expressed interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III this summer.

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“League sources say that the Pelicans have not offered Murphy anywhere and that this is the first time their new front office regime headed by Joe Dumars has been truly willing to field offers for Murphy.” Marc Stein on New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, who is drawing trade interest from the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons

Related: NBA Trades We’d Like to See, including the Pistons

Trey Murphy contract (Spotrac): $27 million cap hit (2026-27), $29 million cap hit (2027-28), $31 million cap hit (2028-29)

Murphy, who turns 26 years old on June 18, has been one of the more coveted wings around the NBA. However, the Pelicans’ front office has shown strong apprehension in the past when approached about moving him.

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This summer would seemingly be the perfect time for New Orleans to deal Murphy at peak value. The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a career-best season, setting personal bests in starts (66), three-pointers made (214), rebounds (377), assists (250), and steals (99).

Related: Safe Blackbuster Trade Option Emerges for Pistons

Trey Murphy stats (2025-26): 21.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 3.2 3PM per game, 47% FG, 37.9% 3PT, .123 WS/48

Indiana and Detroit would absolutely face a ton of competition in a potential bidding war for Murphy. He’s under contract through the next three seasons, at a very reasonable salary, with improved ball-handling to make him an even better all-around player.

It’s unclear what the Pelicans would want for Murphy, but the demand for his services and his overall talent could likely net the team multiple first-round picks. If president of basketball operations Joe Dumars is willing to move him, there’ll be an ample number of trade options both during the 2026 NBA Draft and in the weeks after.