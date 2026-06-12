Expect a flurry of NBA trades this summer. While all eyes center on the likelihood of the Milwaukee Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, he probably won’t be the only NBA star dealt this offseason.

Here are a few NBA trades we’d love to see this summer.

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Domantas Sabonis Traded to Toronto Raptors

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A Domantas Sabonis trade feels inevitable this summer. The Sacramento Kings would love to move the All-Star center, but there likely won’t be a ton of suitors given his contract and defensive limitations. The Toronto Raptors are one of the most natural fits, but it will require some sacrifice from Sacramento to make a deal.

Sacramento Kings trade: Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis Toronto Raptors trade: 19th overall pick, RJ Barrett Jakob Poeltl

In this deal, the centerpiece for the Kings front office is the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That selection would put the club in a position to land someone like Washington power forward Hannes Steinach or Houston center Chris Cenac Jr. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett would be reunited with general manager Scott Perry as a one-year rental with Sacramento even able to shop his $29.616 million expiring salary during the season. The downside of this deal, Sacramento gets stuck with the Jakob Poeltl deal ($84 million total owed through 2029-30 season) but it’s the price of doing business.

Related: Ranking Sacramento Kings Draft Targets

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Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Nicolas Claxton

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The Deandre Ayton signing simply didn’t work out for the Los Angeles Lakers. He certainly had promising moments and flashes of brilliance, but it’s clear the effort level, skill and work ethic simply aren’t what they need to be. Fortunately, there are trade options this summer.

Brooklyn Nets trade: Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton Los Angeles Lakers trade: 25th overall pick, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 2nd

For the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, this deal nets them the 25th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It could get them a shot at rolling the dice on Michigan power forward Morez Johnson Jr. or Santa Clara forward Allen Graves. Meanwhile, the Lakers acquire the center who perfectly suits what Luka Doncic and this team needs. Claxton thrives near the rim with lobs and he is great working with the pick-and-roll, plus he brings better defense than Ayton provided for Los Angeles.

Related: Lakers Coudl Land Coveted Big Man for Luka Doncic

Detroit Pistons Pull Off Kyrie Irving Trade

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The Dallas Mavericks clearly want to make a Kyrie Irving trade this summer, moving on from the All-Star point guard so they can fully move on from the Nico Harrison era. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are in dire need of a secondary playmaker to pair with Cade Cunningham. It’s a natural fit.

Dallas Mavericks trade: Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Detroit Pistons trade: 21st overall pick, Caris Levert, Isaiah Stewart

Irving provides the Pistons with exactly what they are looking for and the only real asset being sacrificed in the deal is the 21st overall pick, who probably wouldn’t contribute much anyways next season. The Pistons get the co-star Cunningham needs, while the Mavericks’ rebuild gets to continue with another first-round pick, a lotto ticket in Holland and Stewart.

Related: Mavericks Could Take Radical Pivot in Coaching Search

Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealt in 3-Team Deal

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The Portland Trail Blazers would love to pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but he’s unwilling to sign an extension. While acquiring the NBA MVP seems unlikely, Portland could acquire another perennial All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Boston Celtics trade: Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Portland Trail Blazers trade: Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, 27th overall pick, 2028 1st (ORL), 2028 swap rights (MIL), 2029 1st (MIL), 2030 swap rights (MIL)

This is all about rebuilding and controlling their own future for Milwaukee. They recoup the future first-round picks and swap rights dealt to Portland in the Damian Lillard trade. Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson gets a fresh start and can run the show next season for the Bucks to see if a change of scenery unlocks something for the former third overall pick.

Meanwhile, Portland gets to come out of this deal keeping Shaedon Sharpe while adding Jaylen Brown at the wing. It might not be as big of a splash as ownership wants, but Brown is the best player Portland could realistically land this summer.

As for Boston, it gets to move Brown when his trade value might be at his highest. While he proved capable of playing at an All-NBA level this past season, his attitude and preference for personal accolades over team success isn’t a fit for the Celtics’ culture. That won’t be an issue with Antetokounmpo, who would immediately sign an extension with Boston.