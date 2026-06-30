The Sacramento Kings are used to being the NBA franchise that top prospects refuse to work out for during the pre-draft process and star players want to avoid landing with at all costs. However, the tide seems to be turning in Sacramento in what could be a new era for the franchise.

During an appearance on NBA TV on Monday, NBA insider Chris Haynes said that the Detroit Pistons‘ All-Star center, Jalen Duren, would prefer to play for the Kings and wants to work out a deal with the team this summer to facilitate a sign-and-trade.

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“This is a total shift from what the Sacramento Kings fans are probably used to hearing, that an All-NBA star player has put the Sacramento Kings atop his list…This is not a leverage play. This is real legit serious interest on Jalen Duren’s part. He is hoping that they can come to terms on some type of deal and then get Detroit to play ball.” Chris Haynes on mutual interest between Jalen Duren and the Sacramento Kings

There may finally be reason for optimism in Sacramento regarding the franchise’s future. Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, All-American point guard Darius Acuff Jr. made it no secret that he wanted to be the face of the Kings’ next era. He made it to the seventh overall pick, getting the opportunity he wanted to turn the franchise around.

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Now, as Haynes reported, Kings general manager Scott Perry is exploring ways to build a young core of complementary players around Acuff. The first target is Duren, who is a restricted free agent at 22 years old. He earned All-NBA Third Team honors this past season and made the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his career. While Detroit wants to re-sign him, the two sides are reportedly far off in contract talks.

Related: Kings’ Darius Acuff Jr Gets NBA Comparison to Future Hall of Famer

Jalen Duren stats (2025-26): 19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 65% FG, 74.7% FT, .26 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

Sacramento isn’t the only team linked in NBA rumors to Duren. The All-Star center is also poised to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s believed to be someone Luka Doncic would like the organization to add. However, the Kings may be better equipped than the Lakers to pull off a sign-and-trade with Detroit.

That’s because of what the Kings can put on the table in a deal. Detroit, coming off a 60-win season, would be in the market for a starting center who could help them remain contenders in the Eastern Conference. Sacramento can offer that, shipping All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to the Pistons in a potential sign-and-trade flip of the All-NBA big men.

It’s certainly still possible that Duren’s camp is partially using the Kings as leverage, hoping that it forces Detroit to make a better contract offer or that the competition generates a better offer from the Lakers. However, there does seem to be mutual interest between the two sides, and Sabonis would fit a lot of what the Pistons are looking for. Even if a sign-and-trade doesn’t happen, it’s already a promising sign for Sacramento that Acuff’s arrival seems to be making the Kings a destination spot for a high-end center.

Read More: Latest on Kings’ Plans with Veteran Players