Sacramento Kings rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. has already expressed an interest in playing with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. While there’s a real possibility of Sabonis staying in Sacramento next season, one NBA analyst has proposed a trade that could help three teams.

Zach Harper of The Athletic proposed a three-team trade among the Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons. Sacramento would offload two of its bigger contracts while reuniting general manager Scott Perry with one of his former players, while Toronto got Sabonis and Detroit picked up Malik Monk.

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“The Raptors have been rumored to be interested in Sabonis for quite some time. Now, they get him to try to beef up their attack. That would give them a lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Sabonis. For a team so offensively challenged, this could help Toronto generate more offense…The Kings would clear some money off the books, bring in a young-ish player on an expiring contract in Barrett, who they can either re-sign or flip, and get a much cheaper option at center in Poeltl.” Zach Harper on proposed three-team Domantas Sabonis trade between Kings, Raptors and Pistons

The incentive here for Detroit seems pretty evident. While they would have to part with 20-year-old wing Ron Holland, the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft hasn’t really shown much in his pro career, averaging just 7.3 PPG and shooting 45 percent from the fielda cross 159 contests.

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Detroit had been linked in NBA rumors last offseason to Monk, but a deal never materialized. A year later, he could be a viable scorer to add to Detroit’s rotation. He’s owed $20.19 million for the upcoming season and carries a $21.582 million player option in 2027.

Read More: Latest on Kings’ Plans with Veteran Players, including Domantas Sabonis

As for the Raptors, who are currently being linked in NBA trade rumors to Kawhi Leonard, Sabonis has been on their radar for at least a year. He would be an immediate upgrade at center, but Toronto’s front office has been very hesitant to give up first-round capital for Sabonis.

Sacramento wouldn’t be netting a first-round pick in the trade. Instead, the package would be centered around RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl from Toronto’s side while acquiring Holland and Chaz Lanier from Detroit, along with two second-round picks.

The hangup in the proposed three-team deal for the Kings might be Poeltl’s acquisition. He is owed $102 million over the next four seasons, meaning the team would be on the hook for him for two additional seasons beyond Sabonis’ contract. Given that, we tend to believe this is a deal Sacramento would say no to, and the Kings’ front office probably won’t deal the All-Star center unless a first-round pick is included or the players acquired are all on expiring contracts.