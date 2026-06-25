The Toronto Raptors recently missed out on LaMelo Ball when the star point guard was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Raptors are not done scouring the trade market, and now, one of the names that has come up is former franchise star Kawhi Leonard.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Leonard who is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, is a key target for Toronto as they look to beef up their roster this offseason.

Go Ad-Free

Now, NBA insider Jake Fischer has taken to Marc Stein’s Substack to reveal the latest on the possibility of this trade.

“While the LA Clippers are undeniably determined to keep hold of Kawhi Leonard — and with Leonard’s clear first choice known to be staying with them in his beloved Southern California — league sources say that Toronto has registered interest in trying to re-acquire the engine of the lone championship team in franchise history should Leonard become truly available,” reported Fischer.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, while the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat would not be places Leonard would want to re-sign long-term, Fischer did reveal that “…there are only two other teams that Leonard would consider signing an extension with: The two teams he played for before becoming a Clipper. Toronto and San Antonio.”

At this moment though, it’s hard to imagine the Spurs swinging a massive deal for anyone after they just made it to the NBA Finals this year with one of the youngest teams in the NBA.

But regardless, the prospect of a Kawhi Leonard reunion in Toronto is certainly an interesting one, especially if they were to have his commitment to re-sign there over the long term.

Many were surprised when Leonard bolted from Toronto to Los Angeles after guiding the Raptors to a championship win in 2019, and neither team has come particularly close to title contention in the seven years since then. Nonetheless, the Los Angeles Clippers seem content to hold onto the star for now.