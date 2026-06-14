Victor Wembanyama is chasing NBA immortality. However, like the league’s other all-time greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, he’ll have to overcome some playoff heartbreak first.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar came up short of a championship win during his first playoff run, losing the 2026 NBA Finals in five games to the New York Knicks.

Go Ad-Free

Early playoff losses are part of most NBA legends’ career arcs. Michael Jordan and LeBron James both played six seasons before they won their first championship. James in particular, suffered a sweeping defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs during his first finals appearance back in 2007.

Now, Wembanyama will have to wait longer to claim his own place among NBA title-winners. How difficult is that for him to accept?

Go Ad-Free

Victor Wembanyama on losing NBA Finals to New York Knicks

Following the Spurs’ Game 5 loss to the NY Knicks on Saturday night, Victor Wembanyama was asked about his thoughts on basketball greats like Jordan and James taking years to win their first championship.

“It’s extremely painful,” Wembanyama said. “But I’m not running away from that. I’m using that to fuel me.

“I’m sure all these guys you named, they’re not satisfied with being eliminated in earlier rounds or not making the playoffs, and I’m not satisfied with not winning. This is the biggest lesson of my life. As a team, there is no better experience.”

Victor Wembanyama when asked about greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James taking years to win their first ring:



"It’s extremely painful. It’s painful, but I’m not running away from that. I’m using that to fuel me. I'm sure all these guys you named, they're not satisfied… pic.twitter.com/4OwBzdaBZe — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 14, 2026

The Frenchman averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 blocks with a 60.6 true shooting percentage across 22 postseason appearances.

He also became one of seven players in NBA history to average those marks on such efficiency across eight or more appearances during a postseason, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3x), Nikola Jokic (2x), Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Despite his overall brilliance, he wasn’t immune to growing pains during his first finals appearance. The Spurs center struggled late in games, shooting 12-of-35 from the field in the fourth quarter during the series as his team suffered several late-game collapses. His turnover and foul on Jalen Brunson in the final minute of Game 2, and his two missed free throws in the final minutes of Game 4, were especially costly.

However, Wembanyama’s overall postseason performance will go down as one of the most dominant in NBA playoff history. He’ll have another opportunity next season, likely with the same core around him, to claim his first title.