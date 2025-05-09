NBA rumors: Insider offers grim update on Kristaps Porzingis’ mystery illness, availability for rest of Celtics vs. Knicks series

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

If Kristaps Porzingis plays at all for the rest of the Boston Celtics’ playoff series against the New York Knicks, the big man is reportedly unlikely to return to 100 percent health.

Boston fans are aware that if the team wants to dig out of their 2-0 semifinals deficit, they will need Kristaps Porzingis. However, over the first two games, he has tallied just 27 minutes on the floor due to an illness he just can’t seem to shake. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania offered an update on his health. And the news was not at all positive.

Related: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the Celtics upcoming playoffs schedule

“My understanding is he’s been dealing with lingering side effects from the virus that he had in March. It’s something that’s sapped his energy, drained him, and he’s had to rely on getting a lot more sleep over the last couple of months,” Charania reported on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Shams on Porzingis: My understanding…lingering side effects from March virus…sapped his energy…drained him…had to rely on getting lot more sleep last few months, take IVs, immune boosters…Haven’t been able to…completely ID which virus specifically…” pic.twitter.com/8ZK9Tqf5tS — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 9, 2025

“He’s had to take IVs, immune boosters, I’m told. He’s tried to find ways to mitigate it. They’ve run him through a battery of tests. And they have not been able to identify which virus this could be. To their understanding, it’s just been these lingering side effects.”

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2024-25): 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 41% 3PT

The one-time All-Star suited up in 42 games this past season. That was the lowest of a career that has seen many injuries. The hope late in the season was that he had fully overcome the sickness. However, its return and doctors not understanding which virus it is, is a huge problem.

Along with his scoring, the Boston Celtics could very much use the 7-foot-2 big man’s rim protection. And defense against Karl-Anthony Towns. Al Horford has struggled against the All-Star forward in this series.