NBA rumors: Insider opens door to Orlando Magic making risky trade for 9-time All-Star this summer?

Could the Orlando Magic potentially trade for Damian Lillard? It was reportedly a thought many around the NBA expected the team to seriously consider a couple of years ago.

For a second straight season, the Magic reached the NBA Playoffs. However, they were also ousted in the opening round both years. That is why they must make some impactful additions to the roster if they want to be a real Finals contender in upcoming seasons.

There has been a lot of speculation about players they could target. But could nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard be an option after the Milwaukee Bucks were also ousted in the first round for a third straight year? The Stein Line revealed this week that there have been links between the Magic and the future Hall-of-Famer in the past.

“When Damian Lillard was on the trade block in Portland before the 2023-24 season, league sources say that more than a few rival teams, as well as Lillard’s camp, wondered whether Orlando would be joining the trade pursuit for him,” they wrote.

How realistic is a Damian Lillard trade to the Orlando Magic?

The biggest issue with any Lillard trade is the season-ending Achilles injury the NBA legend suffered last month. The timeline for that injury could be as long as a year. So he may miss much of next season. That would make the deal a non-starter for Orlando. Especially with him set to make $54 million next season.

If a deal were to happen, it may not come until late in the summer. To see how his recovery from the injury is going and if he is ahead of schedule. If he looks on pace for a midseason return, Orlando could be intrigued. If they were unable to make meaningful deals during much of the offseason.

Milwaukee is completely stuck and needs to make some moves if they hope to change their luck of the last few seasons. There have been a ton of rumblings that Giannis Antetokounmpo could see his exit from the Bucks. However, unless he asks out, the organization won’t force things. That means they could move other players, and Lillard would be at the top of the list.

Orlando is unlikely to give up much in any deal because of his injury. However, maybe they might part with a first-rounder many years away if Milwaukee is willing to pick up some of his money next year. And if he opts into the $58 million player option he has in 2026-27.

Are the Orlando Magic likely to trade for Lillard this offseason? Probably not. But if they don’t make a major move early in the offseason, they could turn to him in August if his rehab has gone better than expected. He certainly would bring the scoring they need, especially from three.