NBA rumors: Orlando Magic a ‘team to watch’ for top role player in NBA free agency

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic couldn’t overcome numerous injuries and poor shooting this past season, resulting in a .400 record a year after winning 47 games. With NBA free agency on the horizon, Orlando already has its eyes on a few players who could turn things around next season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Magic are viewed around the league as a ‘team to watch’ in the market for free-agent guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker stats: 9.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 43.8% FG, 1.7 3PM per game, 38.1% 3PT, .099 Win Shares per 48 Minutes

Alexander-Walker, who turns 27 in September, was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. On stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-5 guard proved to be a reliable role player.

This past season in Minnesota, he played in 82 games for the second consecutive year while playing his highest minutes total (25.3 MPG) since the 2021-’22 season with New Orleans. Over the last two seasons, he’s shot 38.6 percent from the perimeter while averaging 1.7 three-pointers made per game.

Orlando Magic stats 2024-’25 (ESPN): 35.3 three-point attempts per game (23rd in NBA), 11.2 three-pointers made per game (last in NBA), 31.8% from beyond the arc (last in NBA)

Alexander-Walker is an ideal 3-and-D guard off the bench who is capable of providing very good on-ball defense against guards thanks to his length, basketball IQ and quickness. He’s also a fairly capable three-point shooter, which would address one of Orlando’s weaknesses from last season.

With the Timberwolves focused on trying to retain Julius Randle and Naz Reid, there will be an opportunity for the Magic or another team to poach Alexander-Walker from the perennial Western Conference contender.