NBA Rumors: ‘Strong sentiment’ regarding which team Myles Turner signs with, potential cost

The Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive years thanks to plenty of help from center Myles Turner. With the standout big man poised to hit NBA free agency this summer, Indiana is headed for a bidding war with multiple teams.

However, insider Jake Fischer writes that there’s a ‘strong sentiment’ around the NBA that Turner will re-sign with the Pacers despite a great market that will include interest from the Detroit Pistons.

With the Pistons and a few other teams involved, Fischer notes that cap strategists project Turner to land a multi-year deal worth around $30 million per season. It would be a significant increase from his last deal, worth $40.903 million over two years, that paid $20.451 million annually.

At a $30 million AAV, Turner would rank as the ninth-highest-paid center in the NBA behind Bam Adebayo. However, he could push for that price tag to be even higher, given the contracts signed by Deandre Ayton ($33.232 million AAV) and Alperen Sengun ($37 million AAV).

It would push the Pacers’ payroll for the 2025-’26 season to nearly $200 million. That would clear the projected luxury tax threshold of $187.9 million by at least $10 million, putting Indiana just over the first apron ($195.9 million) but under the second apron ($207.8 million).

While it would easily be the biggest investment to date by Pacers’ ownership into the franchise, making it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 provides the incentive to spend. Re-signing Turner would also ensure the entire core of the Pacers’ roster is still together next season.

