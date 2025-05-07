NBA rumors: Interim Denver Nuggets head coach getting ‘rave reviews’ from players

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new NBA rumor claims Denver Nuggets players are quickly becoming big fans of interim head coach David Adelman.

The Nuggets stunned the NBA world when they decided to fire head coach Michael Malone three games before the start of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Malone was viewed as the franchise’s greatest coach and was the only man to lead them to an NBA championship. However, his ongoing feud with general manager Calvin Booth reportedly cost him and Booth their jobs last month.

Following the shocking move, expectations for Denver in this year’s postseason were greatly diminished. However, the Nuggets were able to overcome the Clippers in the quarterfinals in seven games. Then scored a surprise Game 1 win over the playoffs’ top seed, the Thunder. Well, according to The Athletic’s NBA insider Sam Amick, it seems Adelman’s adjustments since Malone’s departure have played a huge role in the energy change in the Nuggets locker room and the improved results on the court.

“Interim coach David Adelman, who spent the past eight seasons as an assistant under former coach Michael Malone, has received rave reviews from players who had grown weary of his predecessor’s abrasive style.” Sam Amick

Related: Where does Nikola Jokic land on our list of the 50 best NBA players right now?

However, it is not just Adelman who has helped to bring more positive vibes to the organization. Following a tumultuous period led by Malone and Booth. Interim GM Ben Tenzer has also tried to do what he can to separate his regime from the one that preceded it.

“Interim general manager Ben Tenzer, who has been with the organization for 16 years and spent the last four as vice president of basketball operations, is taking the selfless, supportive route. After the departed Calvin Booth paid the price for his ‘cold war’ with Malone,” Amick wrote.

It does not mean the Nuggets will score a surprise upset on the Thunder this month. But Adelman and Tenzer are making a strong case to keep the job next season. If Denver does advance, it likely guarantees that at least the coach will be back in 2025-26.