We are over a month into the 2025-26 NBA season, and fans are starting to get a clearer idea about who the contenders and pretenders are this year. So who are the best of the best as we head into the first major year-end holiday, Thanksgiving? We look to answer that question as we run down the best and worst teams right now with our updated NBA power rankings for Nov. 26, 2025.

30. Washington Wizards (LW: 29)

Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Despite a new head coach, the Washington Wizards and prospects Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly were terrible last season. In the summer, DC shipped out Jordan Poole for an aging but still good CJ McCollum, and they also added former Bucks star Khris Middleton.

It has made no difference, and the Wiz are among the worst teams in the NBA again. They are the worst team in the league on defense (129 PPG), and they aren’t much better on offense (112 PPG). The only positive is that Sarr has played well in his second season in the league.

29. Brooklyn Nets (LW: 28)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In June’s draft, the Brooklyn Nets had four first-round picks and chose to use all of them instead of packaging them in trades for veteran players. They also had the most available cap space but held off on splurging in a weak free agent market. Unfortunately, the cautious approach has not delivered results in the new season.

While new addition Michael Porter Jr. has played well in Brooklyn, he and Cam Thomas have not been able to stop the Nets from being one of the worst teams in the league. Their defense is good, but their offense as a team is even worse, as they averaged 109 points a game.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (LW: 27)

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Injuries absolutely decimated the New Orleans Pelicans last season. In response, they decided to remake the roster by trading Brandon Ingram and moved on from CJ McCollum this summer. But as always, any chance of being competitive this year will rest on the injury-prone body of Zion Williamson.

Unfortunately, Williamson has played just eight games this season, and New Orleans has been unsurprisingly terrible. It cost head coach Willie Green his job, and they are headed to being a lottery team again this year.

27. Indiana Pacers (LW: 30)

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers had a year to remember in 2024-25 as they reached the Finals for the first time in over two decades. Top star Tyrese Haliburton also shut up all his doubters and played like a superstar in the playoffs. However, they won’t have him all year after suffering a torn Achilles in the Finals, and they lost Myles Turner to the Bucks in free agency.

The Pacers were expected to struggle, and the pundits were right. Even at their best, they were a back-15 defensive team. However, without a high-level offense, they are not competitive whatsoever so far this season. It hasn’t helped that the good players they do have have dealt with injuries this season. At least they have a good excuse for their problems compared to the other teams they are lumped with at the bottom of the NBA standings.

26. Charlotte Hornets (LW: 24)

Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

While LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller put up some pretty good scoring numbers last season, it did not help to make the Charlotte Hornets a competitive team. In the new season, Miles Bridges has returned to being the borderline All-Star he was two years ago. Unfortunately, even with rookie Kon Knueppel pushing his name into the early Rookie of the Year discussion, it hasn’t stopped the Hornets from being among the East’s worst right now.

It should come as no surprise that the rough start has led to trade rumblings about Ball over the last couple of weeks.

25. Dallas Mavericks (LW: 25)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Dallas Mavericks have a rock-solid team. Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are future Hall of Famers who can still play at a high level, and Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped rookies of the last 20 years.

However, the absence of Kyrie Irving has been noticeable as Dallas has been so bad that it cost general manager Nico Harrison his job after the first few weeks of the season. It hasn’t helped that Davis has missed a bunch of games already. No wonder his name is popping up in recent trade rumors.

24. Sacramento Kings (LW: 26)

Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

On paper, the Sacramento Kings have a pretty good roster. They have two multi-time All-Star guards, a top-notch big man in Domantas Sabonis, and impact veteran guards like Dennis Schroder and Malik Monk. But heading into the season, some around the game felt Sactown could be a big disappointment this season.

Those analysts are looking very right. Despite an impressive array of talent, Doug Christie is overseeing one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. They have been terrible on defense and, despite all the scoring talent, they are also bottom five in the league on offense. However, recent wins over the Wolves and Nuggets have offered fans a glimmer of hope.

23. Utah Jazz (LW: 21)

Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Last year, Will Hardy and his team took another step back as the Jazz finished dead last in the 2024-25 NBA standings. Making matters worse, they didn’t land the top overall pick in the NBA Draft, and President Danny Ainge still hasn’t used his horde of draft picks to make a blockbuster trade.

Hopes are not high in Salt Lake City, but they aren’t making things as easy for opponents with Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George off to very nice starts. However, with Walker Kessler now out for the season, the lack of help after their big two is why the Jazz haven’t shown signs they won’t be a losing team again in 2025-26.

22. Los Angeles Clippers (LW: 22)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers will aim to quiet the off-court noise after a scandal about how they originally acquired Kawhi Leonard emerged this summer. It certainly helps that Tyron Lue is one of the best coaches in the NBA, and they have some good veteran talent.

Unfortunately, the Clippers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the game so far this season. While James Harden has been very good, they badly miss Norman Powell. Especially since Kawhi Leonard remains as unreliable as ever to stay healthy. LA needs a savior, but one isn’t coming.

21. Memphis Grizzlies (LW: 23)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies were always going to be a bit different after firing Taylor Jenkins late last season and replacing him with assistant Tuomas Iisalo. They also began their offseason with the summer’s first blockbuster trade as they sent veteran guard Desmond Bane to the Magic.

So far, things have been rough in Memphis. The ongoing drama between Ja Morant and Iisalo has been a drag on the team for the last few weeks, and all have suffered for it. After just a month, the Grizzlies are in evaluation mode of their roster because some big changes could be coming soon after a tumultuous start.

20. Milwaukee Bucks (LW: 17)

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks made some big changes in the summer. They moved on from future Hall of Famer Damian Lillard, but, in an attempt to keep top star Giannis Antetokounmpo happy, they made one of the boldest moves of the offseason by luring Myles Turner away from Indiana.

So far, the Greek Freak is doing his usual and playing at an MVP level (31 points, 10 boards, and 6 assists). However, he is not getting enough from his teammates. That is why it is unsurprising that when he went down with a groin strain, Milwaukee has fallen into a deep slump and is plummeting down the standings.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (LW: 19)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster with some rock-solid, respectable veterans and youngsters with high upside, including Shaedon Sharpe. However, a dark cloud was immediately placed over their season from the start when head coach Chauncey Billups was implicated in a wild poker game rigging scheme.

Despite the off-court drama, Portland has given fans hope. Former lottery pick Deni Avdija has taken a huge step forward in his sixth season (24 PPG) — third in Portland. That, along with a strong start for fellow lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe, is why the Trail Blazers have been better than analysts expected.

18. Golden State Warriors (LW: 13)

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Entering last season’s playoffs, the Golden State Warriors were seen as a serious dark horse to go all the way. However, Stephen Curry’s first-ever hamstring injury came at the worst possible time, and they were ousted early in the postseason.

The Warriors got off to a strong start. However, they have slumped of late as their defense has started to show cracks. However, the big concern is that Golden State is a bottom-10 team in scoring (114.8) so far this season. If they are relying more on their defense to win games, that should be a big red flag for a Steve Kerr Warriors team.

17. Orlando Magic (LW: 20)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic dealt with major injuries to key players throughout last season, but battled through with their elite defense. They badly lacked another playmaker and three-point shooting. That’s why they made a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane in the summer.

Yet, despite the addition of Bane, Orlando remains a middle-of-the-road team on offense so far this season (118 points per game). The big surprise so far this defense is that they are not among the elite teams in defense this year. It’s why they are not a top-three team in the East despite the conference being weaker this year.

16. Boston Celtics (LW: 18)

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum’s season-ending injury in Game 5 of the semifinals completely altered the trajectory of the Boston Celtics this season. Plus, trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and letting Al Horford walk to cut costs, was always going to mean 2025-26 would be a fight to be a play-in team.

While they are a bottom-10 group on offense (114 PPG), Joe Mazzulla has gotten elite defense from his team (110 PPG). It is why they are competitive every night and continue to hover around .500 so far this season.

15. Chicago Bulls (LW: 16)

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Late last season, the Chicago Bulls surprised many around the league by actually getting better after moving Zach LaVine. Josh Giddy flourished under head coach Billy Donovan, and Coby White had a breakout season. The big question is whether it was a hot streak or proof that they are a team on the rise in the East?

To begin the season, Chicago looked like it could be the breakout team of 2025-26. However, over the last couple of weeks, they have fallen back to earth and lost five of six at one point. But there is hope because White has missed much of the first month. With him back in the fold, Chicago can be a playoff contender this season.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (LW: 11)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were the biggest disappointment in the NBA last season as injuries to their top two players destroyed any plans to be an NBA Finals contender. The only positive from the lost campaign was that Tyrese Maxey confirmed he is a legitimate star in the league and is worth building around.

That has continued in 2025-26, and the sixth-year talent is second in the league in scoring (33.0). However, following a good start to the season, they have hit a slump recently due to, of course, injuries to Embiid, George, and talented young rookie VJ Edgecombe.

13. Phoenix Suns (LW: 15)

Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Outside of the 76ers, the Phoenix Suns were the league’s biggest letdown in 2024-25. Their awful performance got head coach Mike Budenholzer fired, and it is why trading Kevin Durant was a must to begin the offseason. In the deal that sent him to Houston, they got back talented young scorer Jalen Green and glue-guy Dillon Brooks. One of those men has been outstanding to begin the season.

Under new head coach Jordon Ott, Brooks has been a revelation. Averaging 22 points a game. While Devin Booker is off to a great start as the focal point of the offense again, surprisingly, it is Phoenix’s defense that has them among the top six in a tough West.

12. Atlanta Hawks (LW: 11)

Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Led by the face of the franchise, Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks were a handful for opposing defenses last season. Unfortunately, they were terrible on defense. To start 2025-26, there was reason for hope due to the emergence of youngsters Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels last season, plus the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this summer.

Interestingly enough, they have been able to survive the loss of Young because of their defense. ATL is giving up just 114 per game, down five points from last season. It is the main reason why they have been able to keep pace with the top six in the conference despite being without their top player.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves (LW: 8)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Although it took longer than many expected, the Minnesota Timberwolves maintained their place as a top team out West last season. Unfortunately, the eventual champion Thunder ended their campaign in the conference finals for a second straight year. Nevertheless, expectations remain high for the Wolves.

Unlike last year, Julius Randle has played like an All-Star from the start, and players like Donte DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels have played a key role in a solid start to the season. The Wolves would be higher in our rankings if not for some upset losses to the Suns and the lowly Kings recently.

10. New York Knicks (LW: 12)

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks took another big step closer to a title last season. They were tested early in the playoffs, but went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they couldn’t overcome the Pacers for a second straight year, and it likely cost coach Tom Thibodeau his job.

There were always going to be early-season bumps for the Knicks with a new head coach. They are still working out the kinks on offense, but are rounding into one of the better scoring teams in the league. However, their defense has suffered due to the changes and the absence of OG Anunoby. Nevertheless, they have played far better of late as long as they aren’t playing the Magic.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (LW: 7)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers were a dominant team in the East last season. Coach Kenny Atkinson was given one of the league’s better defenses and added the offensive efficiency they lacked. After a slow start in their new campaign, the Cavs have played better the last couple of weeks, and it’s mostly due to some fantastic play from top star Donovan Mitchell. He is fifth in the league in scoring and has spearheaded an offense posting 120 points a night.

8. San Antonio Spurs (LW: 6)

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The assumption at the start of the season was that the San Antonio Spurs were a team primed for a breakout season. Victor Wembanyama was back healthy from his blood clot scare — and taller. Plus, he had the best team he has ever had around him in the NBA. But no one expected him and his teammates to be this good.

Wemby is playing like an MVP candidate in year three, but De’Aaron Fox has been the All-Star-level wing man he needed. Furthermore, sophomore Stephon Castle has played well, and rookie Dylan Harper has looked good. San Antonio has been one of the NBA’s best stories over the first month, and it’s led by some elite defense.

7. Miami Heat (LW: 14)

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat will be drama-free this year, with the Jimmy Butler drama far behind them. In this offseason, they looked to fill that scoring void when they made a trade for All-Star Norman Powell, and he has been outstanding to begin his career in South Beach.

While their usually tough defense has struggled a bit more this year, the Heat have evolved into one of the best offensive teams in the league despite Tyler Herro having missed the entire season so far. Fortunately, youngster Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a key part of filling the Herro scoring void. Once they are healthy, the three-headed monster of Powell, Herro, and Adebayo will be an even bigger problem in the East.

6. Toronto Raptors (LW: 9)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

If the Toronto Raptors can stay healthy, they have a team that can be a force on offense, especially with Brandon Ingram on the roster. Nevertheless, if head coach Darko Rajaković can’t get them to play solid defense, they won’t be able to make much noise out East this year.

Well, after 18 games, the Raptors are playing outstanding defense (113.4 PPG). It has made a huge difference for a team that is among the best in scoring this year as well. It is the main reason why they are the big surprise team this season and are in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

5. Houston Rockets (LW: 4)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets were one of the best stories in the NBA last season, as they evolved into an elite team in the West with strong defense and the emergence of Alperen Sengun as a new star in the league. In the summer, the Rockets landed league legend Kevin Durant in a trade, but lost floor general Fred VanVleet to a season-ending injury.

Despite being without their floor leader, the Rockets are one of the best scoring teams in the game (122 PPG) because of the dynamic combo of Durant and Sengun. However, while Durant was meant to improve their defense, they have become a top team in the West over the last year because of their defense. That also remains among the best as they give up just 111 PPG.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (LW: 5)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There are big expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. They got a full training camp with young superstar Luka Doncic, and head coach JJ Redick was better than expected in a big learning curve rookie season. Plus, they still have one of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James.

The Lakers have gotten off to a nice start due to some absurd play by Austin Reaves and Doncic. He and his Slovenian teammate are top 15 in the league in scoring — Doncic leads the NBA in PPG (34.5). Things are also looking up because James is finally back on the court. Unsurprisingly, they have gotten hot since the league legend returned to action.

3. Denver Nuggets (LW: 3)

Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When you have the best player on the planet, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. Yet this season is different than recent years after shockingly firing Michael Malone late in the campaign last year and replacing him with David Adelman.

So far, Adelman has been able to maintain the high standard set by Malone, and Denver has been one of the best teams in the league to begin the season. On offense, they remain elite, and to the surprise of no one, Nikola Jokic is playing out of his mind and is averaging a triple-double after a month of play. Furthermore, Jamal Murray seems back in a groove after a down year last season.

2. Detroit Pistons (LW: 2)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons were the top feel-good story in the league last season as they went from the worst team in the league to a formidable playoff squad. Well, they have now become one of the best in the NBA in year two for veteran head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Led by some high-level defense and All-NBA play from Cade Cunningham, Detroit owns the best record in the East (15-2) after the first month of the season. However, the biggest story for the Pistons in 2025-26 is the emergence of Jalen Duren. The big man posting 20 points and 11 rebounds a game has been one of the best centers in the game to begin the season.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (LW: 1)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the best team in the NBA throughout last season. Posting 68 wins with elite defense and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. Things haven’t changed one bit in the new season.

Nearly 20 games into the new season, OKC has posted an outstanding 17-1 record, and they are again doing it with, you guessed it, the best defense in the league. Giving up five fewer points than the next best team. Plus, SGA is playing like an MVP candidate again. What’s horrifying is that they have done it while Jalen Williams has yet to play.