NBA insider strongly debunks rumor Philadelphia 76ers will target blockbuster Kevin Durant trade this summer

Despite recent rumors that the Philadelphia 76ers could look to use the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in a trade for Kevin Durant, a notable NBA insider claims it is not happening.
Earlier this week, ESPN NBA insider Jonathan Givony suggested the 76ers might use that No. 3 pick to bring Durant, or Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, to Philly this summer. However, in a chat with Phnx Sports on Tuesday, Marc Stein tossed cold water on the Durant part of the Givony report.
Related: NBA games today – Get a look at the upcoming NBA Playoffs schedule
The Phoenix Suns were, arguably, the most expensive disappointment in NBA history last season. Despite a massive payroll that featured All-NBA talent like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the team didn’t even make the NBA Play-In Tournament this spring.
With their season spiraling out of control, the Suns actually shopped the 15-time All-Star before February’s deadline. And they were reportedly close on a deal with the Golden State Warriors. However, the future Hall-of-Famer shot down the idea. He and the organization are expected to have serious discussions in the coming weeks about trying to move him in a deal that benefits both sides.
The NBA legend posted 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in his 17th season in the league in 2024-25.