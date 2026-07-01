Heading into the summer, most around the NBA figured LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would agree to terms on an extension that would bring him back to Lala Land for a ninth — and possibly final — season. However, to the surprise of many, James informed the Lakers that he would be taking his talents elsewhere on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old legend is now, all of a sudden, the top player on the free agent market. As of now, the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers are viewed as the favorites to sign him. However, his agent, Rich Paul, claims he has already talked to “12 to 14” teams about his client. Furthermore, “happiness” is the top priority for James in his next destination. Not necessarily money. So it opens the door to all sorts of possibilities in the weeks ahead.

With that in mind, we look at five mystery teams that could emerge in the free agent chase for the 22-time All-Star.

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Orlando Magic

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The Orlando Magic have a nice young core and should have beaten the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the playoffs. They badly need a veteran leader who can guide this group to the franchise’s first championship. If James is open to a budget deal, as has been suggested, being the man who helps Orlando get their first title would be a heck of a close to a legendary career.

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Toronto Raptors

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The Toronto Raptors seem to be all-in on a title chase next season after making a bold trade to bring Kawhi Leonard back to Canada on Tuesday. While most would not expect James to go to Toronto, Leonard is choosing to leave Los Angeles for Canada’s most populated city. The Raptors making a push to get James on a bargain deal can’t be ruled out.

Boston Celtics

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The Boston Celtics understand that they need to improve their roster if they hope to overcome the East’s elites next season. But they could take a step back if they decide to go through with a Jaylen Brown trade.

However, if they pass on a deal and can make amends with Brown, pursuing James is a possibility. Ending his career by playing for the other greatest franchise in NBA history would be an interesting way to go out. Especially if he wins a championship with them as well.

New York Knicks

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It seems highly unlikely that the New York Knicks would consider signing James after winning the franchise’s first championship in 53 years last month. However, if James would seriously consider a veteran’s minimum deal, anything is possible.

The Knicks are seeing their East rivals improve to better compete with them next season. New York should aim to improve as well. James playing in Gotham has been speculated about for over a decade. Maybe it finally happens in his final season as they aim to repeat in 2026-27.

San Antonio Spurs

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One last team that could emerge in the LeBron James free agent market is the San Antonio Spurs. Despite a young core, the Spurs showed this spring they are ready to win a championship right now. One spot in the starting lineup they could improve is at power forward. Plugging James into the four spot would be a massive upgrade and make them the overall favorites. Competing for a title with one of the most respected teams in the league and in a state without income taxes could make James pretty happy.