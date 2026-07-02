It seems that Mitchell Robinson wanted the New York Knicks more than they wanted him this offseason.

The moment that Knicks fans feared the most during the offseason came on Wednesday afternoon. Following an impressive showing in the 2026 playoffs and helping New York win their first championship in 53 years, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that fan-favorite big man Mitchell Robinson had agreed to a three-year deal worth $47.4 million with conference rivals the Boston Celtics.

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After inking Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet to new deals, losing Robinson in free agency — and to the Celtics no less — was some rare bad news for a Knicks fanbase that has been on a magical ride over the last three months. Yet, his departure was not shocking either.

The expectation after the season was that re-signing Robinson to a new long-term deal would take the team’s payroll past the second tax apron. Something owner James Dolan made clear after the NBA Finals that he didn’t want to do. Knicks fans hoped Dolan would deal with the penalties of passing the second apron to bring Robinson back, and it seems the eight-year veteran wished for the same.

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On Thursday, playoff hero OG Anunoby posted on Instagram a crying emoji in response to the news of Robinson’s departure. The veteran center saw the response and offered up one of his own that is sure to bring a tear to Knicks fans.

“I tried, brother. I didn’t want this to happen. Hopefully, the truth comes out at some point. I’m gonna miss you big dawg! Keep being great.” – Mitchell Robinson

While Robinson’s stats don’t jump off the page, the team’s longest-tenured player will be missed. He is one of the NBA’s best offensive rebounders. A talented rim protector and a dangerous lob threat. He will be a tough player to replace at a budget rate this summer.