The moment that New York Knicks fans feared the most this offseason came to pass on Wednesday afternoon. Following an impressive showing in the 2026 playoffs and helping New York win their first championship in 53 years, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that fan-favorite big man Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

The news will be a gut punch to Knicks fans — especially because it’s the Celtics — but it isn’t a shocking development. After inking Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet to new deals, losing Robinson in free agency was a strong possibility because owner James Dolan is against going over the second tax apron to pursue a repeat next season.

Following Robinson’s departure, let’s look at five replacement options the Knicks should target on the free agent and trade markets.

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Kevon Looney

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The odds-on favorite to replace Robinson is 11-year veteran Kevon Looney. Last week, the New Orleans Pelicans cut ties with the three-time champion, and he was immediately linked to New York for one key reason. He has a good relationship with coach Mike Brown from their days together with the Golden State Warriors.

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Andre Drummond

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New York native Andre Drummond is far removed from the days when he was a dominant force on the boards and earned All-Star honors on two occasions. However, the Knicks don’t need that version of the 32-year-old. They just need a solid backup center who can play adequate defense, hit the boards, finish around the basket, and at a bargain rate. Drummond makes sense as a Robinson replacement in free agency.

Yves Missi

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If the Knicks want to trade for Robinson’s replacement, one option should be former Pelicans first-round pick Yves Missi. The 21-year-old is a good rebounder, an impact rim protector, and an athletic lob threat. He could fill the Robinson void well.

If New Orleans were open to a return of Miles McBride and a couple of second-round picks, Missi should be at the top of New York’s wishlist.

Quinten Post

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Former Golden State Warriors second-round pick Quinten Post has flashed real upside. This past season, he made 35 starts and created some fans in the Warriors organization as he averaged seven points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. However, he will be behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis on their depth chart. He could be willing to take a small pay increase for more opportunity with the defending champs next season.

Nick Richards

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Six-year veteran Nick Richards has been on the Knicks’ radar over the last few seasons, as Robinson’s availability was a problem. With the backup center spot open, the one-time Long Island high school star is sure to be on the team’s replacement list. The 28-year-old averaged nine points, seven boards, and just under one block in 22 minutes last season.