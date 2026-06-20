A new rumor suggests the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the verge of trading up in the NBA Draft to target a new backcourt running mate for Anthony Edwards.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around the Timberwolves in recent days. After being ousted in the second round of the NBA playoffs following two straight trips to the conference finals, the team is certainly motivated to improve the roster to better compete with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. It is why they are still considered a contender in the ongoing Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

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However, they have also been linked to a trade for Boston Celtics veteran Derrick White. And reports suggest they could look to move either Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle this summer. The draft also offers the chance to bolster the roster even at the 28th pick because this year’s event is one of the most talent-rich in some time. Yet, the Timberwolves may be looking to move up in Round 1 for a specific player.

Alabama star Labaron Philon Jr. is reportedly set to work out for Minnesota before Tuesday’s draft, and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski believes that is a very big deal.

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“I’ll just say it’s very notable that Philon agreed to visit Minnesota for a workout despite being projected much higher than 28.” – Jon Krawczynski (X)

Labaron Philon Jr. could be a big get for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Philon Jr. took a huge leap forward for the Crimson Tide in 2025-26. The All-American (Third Team) posted 22.0 points a night for the top-scoring team in the nation last season. He is a multi-level offensive threat with a shifty style that makes him a big problem in the pick-and-roll. Furthermore, his play-making and efficiency improved a ton in his second season at Tuscaloosa.

Some teams toward the end of the lottery have considered using their top pick on Philon Jr. However, other projections have him going in the early 20s. Either way, he is currently far out of Minnesota’s range, unless they plan to make a big jump up via a trade.

Philon Jr. and Edwards could form a very dangerous backcourt duo and a headache for opponents if the Alabama star can smoothly transition his game from college to the NBA.