If the Boston Celtics do consider a Derrick White trade in the next few weeks, a new rumor revealed the front office’s probable target in a deal.

Heading into the 2026 playoffs, many NBA pundits felt the Celtics were the team to beat in the East. They were a strong defensive team led by MVP candidate Jaylen Brown. Furthermore, they’d gotten Jayson Tatum back from a ruptured Achilles for the last few weeks of the regular season, and he was looking like the All-NBA player fans were accustomed to.

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Yet, despite having a 3-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the quarterfinals, they ended up on the wrong side of one of the greatest postseason collapses in team history. That series loss exposed one of their most glaring weaknesses all season, and that was in the middle at center. Improving the five spot this summer will be a top priority if Boston doesn’t make a rumored Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves have “serious interest” in a trade for Derrick White. Fellow NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Friday night that the Celtics are in no rush to move a player seen as an important part of their roster and locker room. However, if they did trade him to Minnesota, there is a specific player they would want in return.

“Trading him for Rudy Gobert would represent a clear salary match. Sources say that Boston has inquired about Gobert before. Most recently at February’s trade deadline.” – Jake Fischer

Gobert and White earn very similar annual salaries, and a deal would only add about $6 million to the team’s payroll for next season. Without a doubt, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would be a huge upgrade at center. Although he is 33 and exiting his prime, he had another strong season in 2025-26 as he finished fourth in DPOY voting, while posting 11.5 boards and 1.6 blocks a night.