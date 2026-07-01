A new rumor just added a whole bunch of momentum behind an unexpected Miami Heat and LeBron James reunion following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers this week.

While the idea of James ending his relationship with the Lakers after eight seasons was speculated about for the last year, few expected him to actually leave the franchise. It seemed like they had a good thing going on, and the NBA icon ending his illustrious career in LA felt like a fitting end. However, to the surprise of many, on Tuesday, James informed the Lakers he would be taking his talents elsewhere.

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The news has now made him the top player available in free agency. However, while his agent, Rich Paul, is making it seem like James is open to listening to offers from any team, the belief around the game is that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are the top contenders for the 22-time All-Star.

LeBron James and the Miami Heat on very good terms?

The Heat are an unexpected addition to the James suitor list because there was a belief that he isn’t on great terms with the organization after leaving them for a return to the Cavaliers in 2014. However, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat and the four-time MVP have actually made amends, and they would fully embrace his return to South Beach.

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“If James wants to return to the Heat, the team would have interest in making that happen, a league source conveyed on Tuesday… The relationship between the Heat and James initially was frosty after their breakup, but is now strong.” – Anthony Chiang

After signing Tim Hardaway Jr. this week, the Heat don’t have a ton of money to offer. However, his agent has suggested he is open to signing a deal at any price as long as the move brings him “happiness.”

Of the potential suitors, Miami offers a legit title contender after they acquired 10-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo last week. As well as a stable organization that James has a lot of comfort with and trust in. Pat Riley is still team president, and Erik Spoelstra remains their head coach. Both have been in those positions since James’ tenure from 2010 to 2014.

The report of the two sides being on very good terms would seem to make them the current favorites in the James free agent sweepstakes.