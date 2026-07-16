A new Miami Heat rumor suggests another well-aged multi-time All-Star is among the team’s backup plan if their pursuit of LeBron James in free agency fails.

Following a bunch of big trades — including blockbuster deals that sent Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami and Jaylen Brown getting dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers — and the NBA Draft last month, there is no bigger story in the league right now than the future of the 22-time All-Star.

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After informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he won’t return for a ninth season, James is available to the highest bidder for the fourth time during his illustrious career. The Heat are one of the top contenders for the future Hall of Famer. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers are also seen as strong suitors for James.

That is why the Heat must consider alternative options if James ends up choosing another team in free agency. And according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, that could be six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

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“DeRozan’s prospective new teams include ones affected by both James and Leonard. The Heat have tossed around the idea of DeRozan for years, league sources said, but they are in on James. If they don’t acquire one wing scorer, then maybe they turn to another. After all, DeRozan may no longer be an All-Star, but he still averaged more than 18 points last season.” – Fred Katz

The Sacramento Kings swingman has been linked to trade rumors for the last year. However, after they found few takers for him and the over $25 million he was set to make next season, the Kings decided to waive him earlier this month.

Yet, despite the 36-year-old putting up pretty good numbers last season (18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds), rumors claim he is open to taking a discount to play for a contender next season. Similar to what James is expected to take. While DeRozan is not as good as the 41-year-old All-Star, he would still be a solid addition to their roster for next season.