The Los Angeles Lakers made their first big move of the summer by re-signing guard Austin Reaves. Now that Luka Doncic‘s backcourt mate is under contract, one NBA analyst is proposing a deal with a Western Conference rival that could really benefit Los Angeles.

The Athletic‘s John Hollinger proposed a deal between the Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder that would effectively serve as a salary dump last season’s top-seeded team. Oklahoma City would receive a pair of second-round picks, while Los Angeles acquired Lu Dort.

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Related: Insider Claims LA Lakers Were Scared Into Austin Reaves Deal

Oklahoma City’s general manager Sam Presti has already been busy in the early summer swinging deals to get the club under the luxury tax and greatly reduce the club’s tax bill. By flipping Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a pair of second-round picks (2030 and ’31) and dealing Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for second-round picks (2030 and ’32), the Thunder created approximately $216 million in overall savings, per ESPN‘s Bobby Marks.

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Lu Dort contract (Spotrac): $17.722 million cap hit for 2026-27, NBA free agent in 2027

Trading Dort away for future second-round picks would allow Oklahoma City to use the taxpayer midlevel exception in NBA free agency, potentially adding a veteran forward who would better fit the roster. As for Dort, he’s expendable because the Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Bennett Stirtz, Jared McCain and Cason Wallace all competing for minutes in the backcourt.

As for the Lakers’ perspective, it’s pretty apparent why the front office might be interested in a move like this. With free-agent guard Marcus Smart expected to sign with the Houston Rockets, Dort would provide the 3-and-D guard that Los Angeles needs alongside Doncic and Reaves.

“Dort, meanwhile, could hardly be a more perfect fit on the Lakers’ roster. They badly need somebody who can defend elite wings, because Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves surely aren’t going to, and they need somebody who will space the floor for those two on offense. Dort can’t handle or initiate offense, but that won’t be an issue for him in L.A.” John Hollinger on why Lu Dort is perfect for the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles and Oklahoma City might also be perfect trade partners for a Dort deal because of financial flexibility. According to ESPN, the Lakers are among the leaders in NBA cap space this summer, and they can absorb Dort’s deal without needing to send money back.

While there are no signs of an imminent deal, the Lakers and Thunder could certainly work something out later this summer. Deals between fellow Western Conference contenders are rare, but a move like this could be a win-win for both sides.