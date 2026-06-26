A new report from a top NBA insider claims the Los Angeles Lakers ended up giving Austin Reaves a contract for much more than they ever planned due to fears he was heading to the Detroit Pistons.

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers had two priorities. Persuade NBA icon LeBron James to stick around for another season. And make sure Reaves did not take his talents elsewhere in free agency. While the James situation is still TBD, Reaves isn’t going anywhere.

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On Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that the Lakers and Reaves agreed on a new four-year deal worth $184.8 million. That number is the maximum the team could offer the undrafted star. It is a level the team did not expect to go in a new deal.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed as much when he claimed in a report on Friday that the Lakers offered five years and $150 million earlier in the week. That deal would pay him $30 million annually. The deal he agreed to on Wednesday will see the 28-year-old earn an average of $46 million per year.

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LA Lakers originally offered Austin Reaves five years and around $150 million

So what happened that made the Lakers willing to pay an average of $16 million more per year? Well, it seems they were very worried that Reaves was going to sign a better offer with the Pistons.

“I think Brooklyn had some interest. Detroit definitely had interest. And Detroit was lining up trades to open up even more cap space. They’ve subsequently salary moved Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers immediately, within 24 hours of the previous discussion, raised their offer to 45 or 46 or whatever it was. They increased their offer by 50%. Because they thought he was going to walk.” – Brian Windhorst

After struggling at points during the 2026 playoffs, the Pistons seem highly motivated to make some big moves this offseason. They have been linked to Miami Heat All-Star Norman Powell in free agency. As well as new Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro and Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown in the trade market over the last couple of weeks.