LeBron James and his future in the NBA are one of the biggest discussions of the 2026 offseason. With James looking into the possibility of retiring, he will also become a free agent. A return to the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t certain, meaning another team can slide into the mix for the NBA legend.

This seems like a possibility, so what would it actually take for James to join the Golden State Warriors? Here is what needs to happen for Golden State.

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LeBron James must avoid retirement and leave the Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Warriors want to acquire James this offseason, it starts with the player himself. Does James want to play another season in the NBA or call it quits? Based on multiple reports, it seems unlikely that the 41-year-old star will retire this offseason. Therefore, the attention is on Los Angeles.

The Lakers are likely the favorites to sign James in NBA free agency, but it depends on the price and ability to compete. If Los Angeles doesn’t make many changes that elevate its team, James could look elsewhere. On the same note, the contract has to be reasonable for the star player to re-sign in Los Angeles.

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The first three bullet points for James to stay are easy. The 41-year-old star has to continue playing basketball, the Lakers’ contract has to be reasonable, and the team has to be competitive. If any of the Lakers’ issues factor into James’ decision, it could open the market to other teams,

In this scenario, James has to be convinced that he could compete for an NBA Finals with the Warriors. Despite missing the 2026 NBA playoffs, Golden State will have a healthy Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. However, it depends on what the Warriors decided to do with James.

While a sign-and-trade is possible, there is one avenue that makes the most sense this offseason.

Golden State Warriors would have to sign James with the non-taxpayer MLE

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The Warriors could puruse a sign-and-trade for James, but it would hard-cap the organization at the first apron. This would be the easiest way to fully secure James, as he would receive a bigger contract. However, Golden State would likely have to send out Butler or another combination of players.

Therefore, the most realistic option is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE). The Warriors could keep their three core players while offering James the maximum NTMLE, which is $15.1 million. The question is whether James would be on board with taking that pay cut and leaving the Lakers.

A fearsome lineup of Curry, James, Butler, and Green would terrify the Western Conference. While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are good fits with James, the Warriors would likely have a better chance at competing for an NBA championship if everyone remains healthy.

At the end of the day, it all depends on what James wants to do with his career. Is he fine staying in Los Angeles if the organization isn’t going to be as good of a situation as other teams? Or, does James want to have the best opportunity to compete for an NBA championship before he retires?

If James wants to compete for a championship, the Warriors could swoop in with their $15.1 million NTMLE and sign the NBA legend.

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