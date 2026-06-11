After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is set for free agency, and there’s a real chance he changes teams for the fourth time in his NBA career.

The future Hall of Famer wants to win, but he’s no longer the main driving force to lead a team to a championship. He needs help. More than he currently has in Los Angeles.

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He also wants to continue building upon his legacy, one that already has him in the GOAT conversation, but the debate still rages on. The more rings he wins, the stronger his case gets.

Still, if James really did leave Los Angeles, there’s likely a short list of teams he’d consider. Likely only playoff contenders with another established superstar.

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One NBA source who confided in NBC Sports Bay Area suggested that James may even be thinking about teaming up with Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

“I know it seems crazy,” one well-connected league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “But there is at least curiosity on both sides. This wouldn’t even be a conversation five or six years ago, and it might not happen now, but there’s enough there that we shouldn’t ignore the possibility. It’s mostly up to LeBron.”

While Curry and James will go down as two of the greatest basketball players of all time, they’re past their prime. The Warriors and Lakers aren’t powerhouses anymore. Golden State hasn’t won the NBA Finals since 2022. The Lakers haven’t won since the bubble in 2020.

But together? As noted, these are two of the NBA’s best players of all time. Curry and LeBron could very well do some damage together, certainly more than the two do individually, where the Lakers finished fourth in the West and the Warriors 10th. If Curry won’t leave Golden State, then perhaps LeBron should head to the Bay Area instead?

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