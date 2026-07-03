LeBron James is on the NBA free agency market, and the Miami Heat are in the mix. After James informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his desire to leave, the Heat were one of the teams immediately linked to James. However, what is the latest update on the four-time NBA champion for Miami?

The Heat will “try hard” in their pursuit to sign James, as reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. On Friday morning, James’ agent, Rich Paul, also included Miami on a whiteboard of destinations for his star client. As of now, the Heat appear to be squarely in the mix.

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So, why would Miami appeal to James? There are several big reasons why the Heat could be the best fit.

Why the Miami Heat would appeal to LeBron James in NBA free agency

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If James wants familiarity and a chance to compete for a championship, the Heat would be the best option. The 41-year-old NBA star would join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, forming another “Big 3” in South Florida. If James joined the Heat, it would mark his second tenure with the organization.

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While the Heat are struggling with depth and shooters, they recently signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year contract. Miami is also keeping the rest of its mid-level exception open for James or another guard that can start on a championship team. The roster won’t be a concern for James in the aftermath.

Plus, James would be a great fit next to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. The Heat need a playmaker, and James would essentially be the point guard of the offense. Once Miami acquires more shooters in the coming days or weeks, the roster would be the perfect fit and give James the best opportunity to win in a familiar place.

James has a great relationship with head coach Erik Spoelstra, and Bronny James could take his game to the next level with Miami’s staff. If James wants to play for two more seasons, the second of the Antetokounmpo-Adebayo build will be better as well. There are plenty of positives in this scenario.

Ultimately, James might go home to the Cleveland Cavaliers or pick the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Heat could carry heavy appeal.

Read More: 5 Likely Mystery Teams in LeBron James Free Agent Chase, Including the New York Knicks