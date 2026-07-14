Some new developments have emerged in the NBA free-agent chase for league icon LeBron James, including a possible decision date.

Following a bunch of big trades, including blockbuster deals that sent Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat and Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the NBA Draft last month, there is no bigger story in the league right now than the future of the 22-time All-Star.

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After informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he won’t return for a ninth season, James is available to the highest bidder for the fourth time during his illustrious career. However, what makes these sweepstakes different is that the four-time NBA MVP is prioritizing the best fit for what could be his final season instead of money. That may be why the process is in its third week despite there only being a handful of real contenders.

However, a decision could be coming very soon. On Monday, NBA on Prime’s Chris Haynes reported that James “has all the information needed. So now it’s all up to LeBron James to make a decision.” So he can make a final decision today if he wants to.

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However, fellow NBA insider Marc Stein pointed to a specific date when the world might find out where he is playing next season.

“Another pertinent question we should be able to answer imminently: How meaningful are LeBron’s scheduled live podcast appearances Thursday and Friday in New York City as part of a Fanatics event?” – Marc Stein

The yearly Fanatics convention in New York is a massive event that draws in big names from the world of sports. Taking the stage to reveal what the basketball world wants to know would not be surprising.

Furthermore, Stein notes that the NBA will reveal its 2026-27 schedule next month. Not that James cares about the league’s release timelines, it wouldn’t be surprising if the folks from the league offices have reached out to James’ representatives to let them know a decision sooner rather than later would be very beneficial. Because having James on their Christmas Day slate of games is preferred, and they need to know where he is playing next season.

Golden State Warriors still in the chase for LeBron James?

Heading into the offseason, the Golden State Warriors were the clear favorites to sign the future Hall of Famer. James made it known a few years ago that he would love to play with long-time pal Stephen Curry. Plus, he is also good friends with Warriors great Draymond Green. Furthermore, playing in San Francisco means staying close to the endeavors and home he has built over the last eight years in Los Angeles.

Yet, over the last week and a half, it seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers or even the Philadelphia 76ers have a stronger chance of winning the chase based on recent reports. But according to Stein, the Warriors have not given up in their pursuit of the NBA great.

“What can be passed on here as confirmed reporting is that Golden State — as much as it has been operating with tangible concern that Cleveland is the closest thing to a frontrunner — has not relented in its pursuit. The Warriors, most of all owner Joe Lacob, appear determined to stay in it until the end.” – Marc Stein